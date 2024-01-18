Queen Camilla Reveals King Charles Is 'Fine' After Health Scare
King Charles is preparing for a medical operation, and Queen Camilla revealed how her husband is doing while waiting for his doctor's appointment.
"He's fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work," Camilla told Lord Provost.
OK! previously reported Charles' condition is nothing to worry about, but he will take a break from royal duties as he heals.
“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the statement, which was released on Wednesday, January 17, stated. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”
Charles isn't the only senior royal taking a step back from their duties, as Kate Middleton was hospitalized and won't be working for a few months.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the blurb continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
Kate and Prince William have been criticized in recent months for the number of engagements they take on in comparison to previous senior royals, but the rep clarified that the Princess of Wales wasn't happy about her medical leave.
"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," they added.
William is also expected to step away from his professional responsibilities to care for his wife, and the decision aligns with body language expert Darren Stanton's perception of the pair.
According to Stanton, they “have developed a secret method of communicating with each other whilst attending official engagements when many eyes are upon them.”
When Kate first joined the monarchy, she struggled with public speaking and often looked to her husband for comfort.
“Kate’s confidence has grown dramatically in recent years,” Stanton said. “When Kate was first introduced as a public figure, we would see her play with her hair a lot and look to William for support during joint interviews or events."
"We would see this from William, too, as they both wanted reassurance from each other," he continued. "There’s a sense they weren’t very confident early on and looking into each other’s eyes was their way of checking in with each other. They both wanted to feel at ease.”