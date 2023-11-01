'It's Anti-Democratic!': Karine Jean-Pierre Gets Into Heated Exchange With Reporter After She Refused to Call on Him

Nelson accused Jean-Pierre of being against a free press for refusing to answer his questions.

He chastised her as she retreated from the briefing room, declaring, "It's anti-democratic to refuse questions from one of our country's four largest newspapers, Karine!"

Despite the drama, this incident was nowhere near as explosive as their encounter almost three weeks ago. On October 11, Nelson confronted Jean-Pierre, claiming she had not called on him for "two seasons."

In response, Jean-Pierre bluntly stated, "I'm not calling on you today." She then turned her attention to another reporter.