OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Karine Jean-Pierre
OK LogoNEWS

'It's Anti-Democratic!': Karine Jean-Pierre Gets Into Heated Exchange With Reporter After She Refused to Call on Him

karine jean pierre gets into heated exchange with reporter
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 1 2023, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, sparked controversy during her Tuesday, October 31, press briefing.

As she concluded the meeting, New York Post reporter Steve Nelson protested vigorously that she had ignored him, a complaint he's raised several times before.

Article continues below advertisement
karine jean pierre gets into heated exchange with reporter
Source: MEGA

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds daily press briefings.

Nelson accused Jean-Pierre of being against a free press for refusing to answer his questions.

He chastised her as she retreated from the briefing room, declaring, "It's anti-democratic to refuse questions from one of our country's four largest newspapers, Karine!"

Despite the drama, this incident was nowhere near as explosive as their encounter almost three weeks ago. On October 11, Nelson confronted Jean-Pierre, claiming she had not called on him for "two seasons."

In response, Jean-Pierre bluntly stated, "I'm not calling on you today." She then turned her attention to another reporter.

Article continues below advertisement
karine jean pierre gets into heated exchange with reporter
Source: MEGA

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ignored a question and comment from 'New York Post' reporter Steven Nelson during Wednesday's press briefing.

Nelson was not deterred, exclaiming, "You should be ashamed of that! That shows disrespect to a free and independent media! It's blacklisting one of the nation's largest and most-read newspapers, Karine. That shows contempt for a free and independent press!"

Jean-Pierre eventually silenced him by saying, "I'm calling on somebody I haven't called on in a long time, as well."

MORE ON:
Karine Jean-Pierre
Article continues below advertisement
karine jean pierre gets into heated exchange with reporter
Source: MEGA

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been criticized for ignoring some reporters.

Moments after the altercation, Nelson took to his X account to comment on the incident, stating, "The @NYPost is our country's oldest daily newspaper. We have the 4th-largest print circulation and only NY Times has more web traffic. @PressSec last called on me in May, and on a colleague in July."

"The May exchange was also about press freedom issues," Nelson wrote, linking to an article regarding the Biden administration's pre-screening process for reporters at exclusive events.

Jean-Pierre gave no explanation for skipping over Nelson, but the reporter has frequently written sharp critiques about her and the rest of the Biden team.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Nelson clashed with the White House earlier this year as well.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

In May, he was banned from a press conference with President Joe Biden, leading the New York Post to publish an op-ed titled, "Why are White House staff afraid to let a Post reporter question Biden?"

The article suggested that the White House staff was fearful that tough questions from Nelson could further damage President Biden's poll numbers.

In the article, the outlet suggested that "maybe they fear he’ll blow up if asked about the border, or the debt."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.