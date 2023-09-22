Karine Jean-Pierre Ridiculed for Cutting Off Fox News Reporter: 'I Can't Listen to This Woman Anymore'
The recent heated exchange between Karine Jean-Pierre and Fox News reporter Peter Doocy is going viral.
On Thursday, September 21, the journalist asked the White House press secretary about the issues going on at the border, but she never gave an actual answer to his inquiry.
"So, what do you call it here at the White House when 10,000 people illegally cross the border in a single day?" Doocy questioned.
"So, what do you call it, Peter, when [the] GOP put forth a — " she began to reply, prompting Doocy to shake his head and put his hand up as if he was asking her to stop.
"Wait, no, no, no, no, no, you can't," Jean-Pierre continued on, trying to prevent him from speaking.
"I'm answering – OK, we're going to move on," Jean-Pierre said as the pair started talking over each other.
"You're answering my question with a question," Doocy noted, to which she said, "No, no, no, we're moving on."
"Karine, please," Doocy responded.
"I tried to answer the question, you stopped me," she pointed out, then choosing another person to ask their question.
Social media erupted over the argument, airing out their dismay at Jean-Pierre's way of maneuvering around a question.
"Has she ever really answered anything? Seriously, I don't think so," one person wrote on Twitter, the platform recently renamed to X.
"I can’t even listen to this woman, anymore!!! I’m done," declared a second social media user, with a third tweeting, "She wasn't answering his question."
"'I tried to answer the question..' Come on KJP, when does asking a question answer a question," another pondered.
While the mother-of-one is used to having questions and criticism about the government hurled her way, earlier this month, White House Press Corps member Simon Ateba was scolded for asking her a personal inquiry.
Ateba was met with silence when he shouted at her as she left a September 15 press briefing, "Is your breakup affecting your job?"
Ateba has been in hot water before due to his constant interruptions and even received a warning.
"If you continue to impede briefings or events by shouting over your colleagues who have been called on for a question, even after you have been asked to stop by a White House employee, then your hard pass may be suspended or revoked, following notice and an opportunity to respond," the statement read.
Ateba's question came shortly after Jean-Pierre revealed to Vogue that she and longtime partner Suzanne Malveaux called it quits on their 10-year romance. They plan to share custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Soleil.
"I'm a single mom who is co-parenting this amazing kid," Jean-Pierre told the magazine. "Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that's nurturing."