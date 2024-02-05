Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids in the Royal Line of Succession?

It was confirmed that both children would be allowed to use their birthright titles of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex in March 2023 after Lilibet was christened. The royal family website was then updated to show they were sixth and seventh in the line of succession.

The first ten spots in the succession chart currently list Prince William as first, followed by his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry is listed as fifth in line to the throne, followed by Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, is eighth in line for the throne, followed by Princess Beatrice and her daughter, Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.