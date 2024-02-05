Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids in the Royal Line of Succession?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle famously gave up their royal duties and moved to the United States where they are pursuing careers in activism, philanthropy and film and television production.
They currently live in Montecito, Calif., with their two children — Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. Despite growing up far from the U.K. and traditional expectations of royal responsibilities, they are both officially in the line of succession.
It was confirmed that both children would be allowed to use their birthright titles of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex in March 2023 after Lilibet was christened. The royal family website was then updated to show they were sixth and seventh in the line of succession.
The first ten spots in the succession chart currently list Prince William as first, followed by his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Prince Harry is listed as fifth in line to the throne, followed by Archie and Lilibet.
The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, is eighth in line for the throne, followed by Princess Beatrice and her daughter, Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.
However, despite being sixth and seventh in the line at the moment, Archie and Lilibet's position in the line of succession is liable to change in the future when other heirs such as Prince George and Princess Charlotte have kids of their own.
Royal spouses, such as Meghan and Kate Middleton are not in the line of succession, because they are not blood relatives of the current reigning monarch.
- Prince Harry's Obsession With Keeping Archie's Birth A Secret Caused Royal Staffers To Cry Out Of Frustration
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Furious' Kids Archie And Lilibet Will Not Receive Royal Highness Status
- King Charles 'Would Want Harry and Meghan's Children' at His Birthday Celebration Following Coronation Snub
As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday, February 5, that the King had been diagnosed with cancer.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the palace's statement read. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the statement continued. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."
"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," the message concluded.
Prince Harry is reportedly planning to travel to the U.K. to visit his father amid his health struggles. It has not been confirmed if Meghan, Archie and Lilibet will accompany him.