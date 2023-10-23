OK Magazine
Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Ethan Slater Spotted on Intimate Date in NYC After Respective Divorces

ariana grande ethan slater date nyc dinner intimate
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 23 2023, Published 12:11 p.m. ET

Ariana Grande is still going strong with her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, despite facing backlash after she was accused of "homewrecking" his marriage.

On Saturday night, October 21, Grande and Slater — who play opposite one another in the upcoming Wicked film — were spotted having an intimate date night in New York City, where they have reportedly been living together in recent weeks.

ariana grande ethan slater date nyc dinner intimate
Source: @MICHELLEYEOH_OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slster were caught canoodling during an NYC date night on Saturday, October 21.

The dynamic duo grabbed drinks and food at the MO Lounge inside of the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Manhattan, an eyewitness revealed to a news publication.

Grande and Slater were seated in a corner of the fancy establishment, where they positioned themselves to have their backs turned to the rest of the room in an effort to maintain some privacy, as seen in photos obtained by the news outlet.

ariana grande ethan slater date nyc dinner intimate
Source: @arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana Grande's divorce from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, was finalized earlier this month.

The couple wasn't shy to show affection to one another, as they appeared to be very flirty and touchy throughout the evening, the insider explained.

The "7 Rings" singer even kept getting up from her chair, which was initially across from Slater, so she could come sit directly by his side in order to affectively whisper into his ear and give him a few kisses, according to the source.

Grande and Slater's date night seemed to be successful, as they remained at their table for roughly two hours chatting the night away.

The pair's public outing wasn't the first time they stepped out together for the whole world to see.

ariana grande ethan slater date nyc dinner intimate
Source: MEGA

Ethan Slater filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Lily Jay, back in July.

As OK! previously reportedly, Grande and The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! actor took a trip to Disneyland on Friday night, September 22, which marked their first joint public appearance since starting a romantic relationship over the summer.

While the duo seemed to be in great spirits, the rest of the world didn't necessarily take news of their romance in the best way due the messy timeline of how things began.

Ariana Grande

News broke in July that Grande had been separated from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, since January, however their divorce wasn't finalized until Friday, October 6.

Though their split came as a shocker, Slater's situation is what caused most of the controversy.

ariana grande ethan slater date nyc dinner intimate
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande was accused of stepping between Ethan Slater and his marriage.

Slater filed for divorce from his estranged wife Lily Jay in New York on Wednesday, July 26, shortly after the internet found out about his and Grande's romance.

The Broadway star and Jay had been high school sweethearts and just welcomed their first child together last year, causing social media users to slam Grande for stepping in between their marriage.

Sources close to Slater and Grande have insisted their marriages were over — aside from the legal declaration of their divorces — at the time they started to become intimate, though critics remain skeptical about the blurry order of events.

Source: OK!

TMZ spoke to an eyewitness and obtained photos of Slater and Grande having dinner.

