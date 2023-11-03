Ariana Madix Accuses Tom Sandoval of Trying to Kill Her Dog in Explosive 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Teaser
The next season of Vanderpump Rules is already off to an explosive start!
Although the new episodes of the hit reality series aren't set to air until early 2024, emotions ran high between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval in a teaser that aired at BravoCon 2023 on Friday, November 3.
Madix lashed out at Sandoval — who recently cheated on her with former costar Raquel Leviss — in a snippet of the trailer, accusing him of trying to hurt one of her pets.
"Ruin my life, my home and then f------ attempt to kill my f------ dog," she shouted at the TomTom co-owner. "My lawyer will be dealing with you."
And while the teaser didn't give any further clues about what Sandoval did that allegedly put Madix's dog in danger, fans may already know that the reality star's 18-year-old pooch, Charlotte York, sadly passed away while Madix was on an all-girls getaway in August 2022.
As OK! previously reported, VPR fans and cast members alike were rocked by Scandoval last season after details of the Tom & the Most Extras frontman and Leviss' affair came out. Sandoval and Madix announced they'd called it quits in March and days later, the 39-year-old Bravolebrity apologized to Madix and everyone else that he'd hurt with his actions in a lengthy statement.
"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," he wrote on Wednesday, March 8. "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."
"My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could have ever captured," he continued at the time. "Some of our best times together were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles."
"I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect with for her that it began with," he added. "I owed Ariana better."
Earlier this week, during an appearance on the "Everybody Loves Tom" podcast, the singer admitted that he was nervous to see his ex-girlfriend on stage at BravoCon after everything that happened this past year.
"If she comes out, it’s like, ‘Yay,’ [or] whatever. Then I come out and people are going to want to show their, like, loyalty to Team Ariana or whatever, and I’m a little nervous about that," he explained. "I have a feeling there could possibly be some people that … feel they need to confront me."