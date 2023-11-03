Ariana Madix Accuses Tom Sandoval of Trying to Kill Her Dog in Explosive 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Teaser

Madix lashed out at Sandoval — who recently cheated on her with former costar Raquel Leviss — in a snippet of the trailer, accusing him of trying to hurt one of her pets.

"Ruin my life, my home and then f------ attempt to kill my f------ dog," she shouted at the TomTom co-owner. "My lawyer will be dealing with you."

And while the teaser didn't give any further clues about what Sandoval did that allegedly put Madix's dog in danger, fans may already know that the reality star's 18-year-old pooch, Charlotte York, sadly passed away while Madix was on an all-girls getaway in August 2022.