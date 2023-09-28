Tom Sandoval Claims Raquel Leviss Affair 'Saved His Life' as Scandal Forced Him to Get Sober

On the Thursday, September 28, premiere episode of Tom Sandoval’s new podcast “Everybody Loves Tom,” he revealed that he has changed his habits since his bombshell affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss.

“I haven’t drank since — I believe it was April 4th or 5th,” the well-known party boy stated. “I didn’t really tell a lot of people during the process. I think that kind of helps. I also quit smoking cigarettes. I was kind of at the point where I was just chain-smoking cigarettes all day, every day.”