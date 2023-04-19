Cheating Tom Sandoval Insists He's 'Really Happy' To See Ex Ariana Madix Making Out With New Man After Scandal: 'I Love That'
Tom Sandoval couldn't be happier that ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix has found herself a new man following his massive betrayal.
The disgraced reality star — whose months-long affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed last month amid his near-ten-year relationship with Madix — insisted he was "really happy" to see his former flame move on after she was spotted at Coachella this past weekend making out with Daniel Wai.
"I love that," Sandoval replied to a news outlet on Tuesday, April 18, when asked about the photos of the 37-year-old locking lips with the fitness coach.
Sandoval reportedly noted that he and Madix have cut off nearly all communication amid the scandal — dubbed Scandoval — which he said has been made worse because of his female Vanderpump Rules costars, including Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney.
"It's ridiculous," the 39-year-old whined, adding that people keep "perpetuating" the drama.
Though Sandoval seemed to have moved on from his relationship with Madix while they were still together — as he and Leviss started their secret romance last summer — it took his ex about a month to enter the dating pool after she found NSFW content of Leviss on her then-boyfriend's phone.
Madix was seen locking lips with Wai at Coachella and then again outside the airport before her new man headed back to New York City. It's unclear the status of their relationship at this time, but Madix recently gushed that she's feeling "amazing" following the demise of her relationship with Sandoval.
Two weeks after the affair was made public, Madix addressed the drama online, writing: "to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels."
- Ariana Madix Staunchly Defends Raquel Leviss Prior To Her Shocking Affair With Tom Sandoval In New 'VPR' Episode: Watch Clip
- Ariana Madix Unfollows 'VPR' Costar Billie Lee After She Defends Herself For Hanging Out With Disgraced Tom Sandoval
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Billie Lee Caught Leaving Cheating Tom Sandoval's Home In Same Clothes From Night Prior
"what doesn't kill me better run," she added.
As for where Sandoval and Leviss now stand, the former told Howie Mandel in his first interview since the scandal that the two are "taking a break."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“We’re not putting any label on it,” he said, clarifying that they have no physical relationship at the moment.
Leviss entered a mental health facility earlier this month as the aftermath of their shocking affair continues to unravel.
TMZ spoke to Sandoval about the photos of Madix.