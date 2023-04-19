Cheating Tom Sandoval Insists He's 'Really Happy' To See Ex Ariana Madix Making Out With New Man After Scandal: 'I Love That'

Tom Sandoval couldn't be happier that ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix has found herself a new man following his massive betrayal.

The disgraced reality star — whose months-long affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed last month amid his near-ten-year relationship with Madix — insisted he was "really happy" to see his former flame move on after she was spotted at Coachella this past weekend making out with Daniel Wai.