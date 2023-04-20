OK Magazine
Fans Go Wild After Ariana Madix Unknowingly Joked About Being A 'Throuple' With Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss: 'This Is Just Getting Worse'

raquel tom ariana pp
Source: Bravo
By:

Apr. 20 2023, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

Fans cannot get over a comment Ariana Madix made before knowing Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were sleeping together behind her back.

In a deleted scene from the Wednesday, April 12, episode of Vanderpump Rules, the Something About Her cofounder, the rocker and the former beauty queen were all partying in a hot tub together ahead of Scheana Shay's wedding when Madix dropped a very interesting remark in retrospect.

ariana madix pp
Source: mega

"It looks like we're a throuple," the newly single star — who was topless during their hangout — joked. "It looks like we're in a throuple on a romantic vacay."

VPR fans went wild due to the fact that Sandoval and Leviss already began their months-long affair during their hot tub romp with Madix. "Lord help me Jesus 😩," one Instagram user penned below Queens Of Bravo's video of the moment. "This Is Just Getting Worse," a second user chimed in of the strange occurrence.

tom sandoval
Source: BRAVO

"Wait why would they delete that hot tub scene? It’s so cryptic," a third person chimed in of the lost footage before another added, "We could have had less of Scheana’s wedding & more of this tbh."

Other viewers seemed to think the fact that the scene was deleted was proof Bravo had no clue about the secret relationship. "Now we know they didn’t re edit after scandoval because they wouldn’t leave these out!" they explained.

MORE ON:
Ariana Madix
raquel leviss mental health facility fallout tom sandoval affair
Source: mega

In March, Madix uncovered explicit messages between her boyfriend of nine years and her close pal, which lead to them coming clean about their undercover romance.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," Leviss said in a statement after the news broke. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Source: OK!

"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," she added at the time.

"I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships," she continued. "I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

