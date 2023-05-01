Ariana Madix Confirms There Was 'No Agenda' After Cropping Meghan McCain Out of Photo From White House Dinner
Ariana Madix is clearing the air about not including Meghan McCain in one of her photos from her trip to the White House.
After fans took notice of the difference between the Vanderpump Rules star's version of the group snap from the swanky Washington, D.C., dinner and the former cohost of The View's, Madix's manager made it known that there was nothing political motivated about not including McCain in the update.
“I can tell you without a doubt that there is no agenda with this post whether political or otherwise,” the Something About Her cofounder's representative explained in a statement, noting that the vertical way in which the picture was sized played a factor. “Its just how the post came out.”
On Saturday, April 29, Madix shared the snap to her Instagram Story, where she was seen posing with Lala Kent, Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell and NBCUniversal EVP Jennifer Geisser at the political event. McCain later shared a larger version of the image to her Instagram account what also included herself and husband Ben Domenech.
The reality star also made it clear in an additional Instagram Story that it was a formatting issue rather her hating on the right-wing political pundit. “Difference between a main feed and a zoomed IG story,” she wrote while adding a repost of the party pic. “We all know how aspect ratios work.”
Madix, along with VPR costars Lisa Vanderpump and the Give Them Lala author, seemed to be the stars of the show during the White House Correspondents’ dinner on Saturday, April 29.
During the annual event, M.C. Roy Wood Jr. put the Bravo show on the map in his speech by comparing the blonde beauty's ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval — who cheated on her for months with their friend Raquel Leviss — to disgraced journalist Tucker Carlson.
"The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job… but to Tucker’s staff, I want you to know that I know what you’re feeling," Wood joked. "I work at The Daily Show, so I too have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news program."
"Tucker got caught up," he added as the camera panned to Madix covering her face and laughing in the audience. "Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules."
Page Six obtained the statement from Madix's manager.