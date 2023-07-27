Armie Hammer Looks Unrecognizable as He Returns to the U.S. Following Italian Vacation With Ex Lisa Perejma
Who's that?
On Thursday, July 27, disgraced actor Armie Hammer was spotted in L.A. sporting a new 'do.
The Call Me By Your Name alum stepped out with a very short buzz cut while wearing a black hoodie with a printed skull and crossbones, gray shorts and a pair of sandals after returning home from his European vacation.
As OK! previously reported, the father-of-two was spotted rekindling his romance with ex Lisa Perejma on an Italian getaway last week.
On June 27, the star was caught out to dinner with his ex, whom he previously dated for a few months shortly after his marriage to ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers fell apart.
The duo appeared to be back together, as Perejma was seen getting out of her chair to lean in toward Hammer for a kiss. Additionally, the pair left the outdoor restaurant hand-in-hand.
This was the first time Hammer had been spotted publicly smooching a woman since 2021, when multiple people came out and not only exposed his cannibalistic tendencies, but claimed he sexually assaulted them.
The shocking allegations came out about six months after Chambers filed for separation from the Gossip Girl alum. Chambers and Hammer then moved to the Cayman Islands with their two children to escape the COVID-19 pandemic and scrutiny.
At the time, the parents of Harper, 8, and Ford, 6, took to social media to share a message about their split.
"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority," their statement read.
Shortly after, Hammer went to rehab for drugs, alcohol and sex. While victims of the star filed lawsuits against Hammer, in early June, the court announced he would not be charged with sexual assault.
