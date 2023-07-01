Armie Hammer and Ex Pack on the PDA in Italy 2 Years After Actor's Fall From Grace
Despite Armie Hammer's scandals turning him into persona non grata in Hollywood, the actor was in high spirits on Wednesday, June 27, as he frolicked around Italy with ex-girlfriend Lisa Perejma.
In photos, the pair — who appear to be back together — shared a meal at an outdoor restaurant, where Perejma couldn't keep her hands off the dad-of-two.
At one point, the model got out of her chair to give him a kiss over the table, and when she was sitting down, she lovingly placed her arms on his shoulders.
Once they left the venue, they walked around hand-in-hand, and in one snap, they had their arms draped over each other. The duo wore casual ensembles for their date, with the blonde beauty donning a pink patterned bandana top, denim maxi skirt and white sneakers.
Hammer, 36, wore a black and green polo shirt, jeans and sandals.
This is the first woman the Call Me By Your Name star has been spotted kissing since multiple women came out in 2021 alleging him of sexual abuse and cannibalistic tendencies.
As dozens of accusations made headlines, Hammer, then-estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers — who had filed for separation in 2020 — and their two kids retreated to the Cayman Islands, as the COVID-19 pandemic was still going on as well.
The Gossip Girl alum then entered treatment for drugs, alcohol and sex.
Since his scandal caused him to be dropped from movies and his talent agency, he worked as a timeshare salesman until the family-of-four returned to the States.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Hammer wouldn't be charged for sexual assault, and a few weeks later, on June 14, his and Chambers' divorce was finalized.
Despite the legal win, a source revealed Hammer is still plagued with worry.
"His highest priority right now is making things right with his kids and Elizabeth," the insider told a news outlet. "[His] biggest fear is that his kids will see negative articles about him one day. He’s very set on building up their trust and showing them the dad and man he really is."