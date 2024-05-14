Ashley Judd Proves Doctor Wrong After Being Told Her Foot Might Never 'Move Again'

Now, on Monday, May 13, the 56-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on her miraculous recovery after exceeding expectations doctors had warned her about regarding her prognosis.

"Y'all are so awesome for cheering me on, and I notice how often you ask about my leg and foot recovery," Ashley expressed in the caption of a video detailing her health journey. "That accident in DRC was hellacious to a factor of 10. I remain grateful to my siblings there who saved my life and encouraged my spirit as I was carried out of the depths of the second lung of the planet for 67 hours to get medical attention and that first pain medicine."