Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stepped out publicly for the first time since the internet tore them apart for the couple's support of their That '70s Show costar and convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

Despite reportedly wanting to keep a low profile in hopes the public "forgets" about the cancel-worthy controversy they ended up in the middle of, the pair proudly held hands through the busy streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 28.