Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Put on a United Front After Couple Was Bashed for Supporting Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stepped out publicly for the first time since the internet tore them apart for the couple's support of their That '70s Show costar and convicted rapist Danny Masterson.
Despite reportedly wanting to keep a low profile in hopes the public "forgets" about the cancel-worthy controversy they ended up in the middle of, the pair proudly held hands through the busy streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 28.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Kutcher and Kunis — who share their daughter, Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6 — kept a stoic composure and tried to keep their heads down, as they displayed a united front after enjoying a romantic date at Largo in California.
Kunis channeled fall fashion trends in an olive green utility-styled jumpsuit and white sneakers, while Kutcher sported a brighter green Lucky Charms graphic tee layered beneath a tan sherpa jacket blue jeans, brown shoes and a grayish-blue baseball cap.
The spouses' sighting comes as Kunis and Kutcher continue to be publicly shamed after their character letters written to a judge in support of Masterson were exposed.
The duo — who tied the knot in 2015 — pleaded for leniency to the judge before Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two counts of rape he committed in the early 2000s.
In the letter, Kutcher expressed sympathy for his "role model" and "friend," as he insisted the The Ranch actor had "been nothing but a positive influence on me."
"While I'm aware that the judgement has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing. I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would be a tertiary injustice in and of itself," the Your Place or Mine actor shockingly wrote.
After their letters were exposed to the public, the couple attempted to apologize for their support, however, many outraged social media users felt they were more sorry their statements were leaked and not for defending Masterson's actions.
"They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place," Kutcher said in a joint apology video posted to Instagram, while Kunis added: "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."
Daily Mail obtained photos of Kutcher and Kunis walking together in Los Angeles.