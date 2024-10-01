Wendy Williams Says 'It's About Time' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Investigated: 'It's Just So Horrible'
Wendy Williams revealed she was relieved to hear that Sean 'Diddy' Combs was being investigated after years of rumors about his alleged abusive behavior.
"You know how I feel about that? It is about time," she told a news outlet. "To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled … it was just horrific."
As OK! previously reported, earlier this year, 2016 surveillance footage was released depicting the disgraced music producer grabbing, shoving and kicking ex Cassie Ventura.
"But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It’s just so horrible," the 60-year-old said.
"What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, 'Wendy you called it,"' Williams added. "Including some people from my family who have said the same."
This comes after Williams admitted she'd be fearful to date a man like Combs, 54, in a resurfaced 2015 episode of The Wendy Williams Show.
"You know, my thing about when you date a mogul, is, that it’s really difficult to avoid them, because if you use your head, you never know when they’re going to pop up on the scene," she explained at the time. "Like, he can hire a plane right now, zoom it to South Africa, land on the roof of the hotel where she’s staying, pay people off at the front desk, ‘Give me the key and let me up in her room.'”
"To know somebody could actually swoop down on me in the middle of nothing would scare the bejesus out of me! It would, it would," she concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Combs was arrested on Monday, September 16, and charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution on Tuesday, September 17.
He was denied bail twice on the grounds he was an active danger and a flight risk.
"There is no condition, or combination of conditions, that will reasonably assure the appearance of the defendant as required and the safety of others and the community, not to mention the integrity of the proceedings," the court said. "As reflected by the gravity of the charges in the Indictment, the defendant is dangerous and poses an ongoing threat to the safety of the community."
The rapper submitted an appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Wednesday, September 18.
Williams spoke with Daily Mail about the Diddy investigation.