Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Appear Downcast in First Outing Since Danny Masterson Character Letter Controversy
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were spotted for the first time since it was revealed they wrote character letters on Danny Masterson's behalf.
The duo stepped out looking down as they accompanied their two children Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 6, to karate practice. Kunis wore baggy denim shorts and a hoodie with her hair in a messy bun, while Kutcher followed in black jeans, a black baseball cap and a white T-shirt.
The somber outing came after the duo was dragged by fans for penning letters about their fellow That '70s Show alum, who was recently convicted for raping two women in the early '00s and sentenced to 30 years in prison.
On Saturday, September 9, the celeb couple released a video apologizing for their writings and the hurt they may have caused victims —however, much of the public was not convinced by their remorse.
In the clip, Kutcher began by saying, "We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson."
Kunis chimed in, adding, "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."
The Your Place or Mine star then explained, "A couple months ago, Danny's family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years, so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing."
"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," the brunette beauty continued, before her husband noted, "They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place."
"Our heart goes out to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape," Kunis said, concluding the video.
On Tuesday, September 12, Kutcher released another statement about the scandal by sending out texts to a fan mailing list.
"A friend said something me today: We have one heart we can fill in with hatred or love. I chose love," the actor penned in his defense before repeating in a second message, "I chose love."
The Mirror reported on the couple's outing.