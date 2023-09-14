Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Appear Downcast in First Outing Since Danny Masterson Character Letter Controversy

In the clip, Kutcher began by saying, "We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson."

Kunis chimed in, adding, "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

The Your Place or Mine star then explained, "A couple months ago, Danny's family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years, so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing."