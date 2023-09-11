Danny Masterson's Ex-Stepfather Plans to Sue His Children Over Alleged Lies in Character Letters
Danny Masterson's former stepfather is planning to sue his kids after accusing them of lying about him in character letters written on the That '70s Shows actor's behalf.
Joe Reaiche — the biological father of Alanna and Jordan Masterson, who are also in the entertainment industry — claimed that his children lied about him because they had allegedly been "brainwashed" by the Church of Scientology.
Both siblings stated in leniency letters given to the L.A. Superior Court that their father had left them "for all intents and purposes" when Jordan was six years old and Alanna was only four, allegedly causing 16-year-old Danny to step in and become a father-figure to them.
"We were raised by a single mother who worked her entire life to provide her children with a life that we could be proud of," Jordan's letter continued. "She preached hard work and integrity, respect for self and others, kindness and patience. No one embodies those qualities more than my brother Danny."
However, Joe alleged the letters were very misleading, particularly when it came to the ages mentioned and his involvement in his children's lives. He claimed that Jordan was nine years old and Alanna was seven years old at the time of the divorce, but he remained in contact with them until the Last Man Standing actor was 19 years old.
"I’m going to have to sue my children, unfortunately," he told a news outlet. "That’s where this is going. It’s the only way I can clear my name."
"They make it sound like I walked out and abandoned them, and that Danny was the hero," he said. "They were actually making money, and I was giving them money."
"I paid for their summer school at that expensive Scientology school in Oregon, Delphi. That was $5,000 each," he added, later clarifying that he believed that he spent an estimated $300,000 between the time of his divorce from their mother, Carol, and his excommunication from Scientology in 2005. "I took them everywhere. I slept on couches so the kids would be fine."
"I was in his [Jordan's] life in 2004, when he was 18. Danny even complimented me on it," Joe continued. "I went to Christmas dinner with them at the house in Glendale that year, in 2004."
"If they had said our parents divorced when we were 9 and 7, that would be one thing. But they say I left like I abandoned them. It’s bull----," he claimed. "They perjure themselves."
Joe spoke with Daily Beast about his children's letters.