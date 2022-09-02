Heart Pumping Admiration! Ashton Kutcher Gushes Over Kim Kardashian As They Work Out Together

This comes only weeks after Kutcher made the shocking revelation that he had suffered from an extremely rare disease where he lost his hearing and his vision.

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," the Just Married star said at the time.

“You don’t really appreciate it, until it’s gone,” he continued. “Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.'"