Heart Pumping Admiration! Ashton Kutcher Gushes Over Kim Kardashian As They Work Out Together
Ashton Kutcher is a huge fan of Kim Kardashian. The Kardashians star joined the That 70's Show actor on his new Peloton interview training series, Our Future Selves, for an intense work out, but Kutcher could not stop showering Kardashian with glowing praise.
“Kim Kardashian shows up to help people at every turn," the father-of-two said during an interview to promote the series. "She’s a world class philanthropist and a powerhouse businesswoman with a crazy work ethic. That’s what interests me, along with her 'why.'"
During the upcoming September 6 episode, Kutcher confesses he could not be more thrilled to break a sweat with the SKIMS founder. “My excitement level? I’m at like an 11! You showed up and you don’t even run,” the Two And A Half Men star tells Kardashian to which she replies, “I don’t.”
As the two Hollywood super stars get into the thick of their work out, Kutcher yells to the reality star, “You are literally running at a 7-minute mile pace. What is happening right now?”
“I think this is what I’m missing in my workout,” Kardashian tells the former Punk'd boss, adding, “This has been inspiring and a little bit life changing on how I’m going to move forward with my routine."
This comes only weeks after Kutcher made the shocking revelation that he had suffered from an extremely rare disease where he lost his hearing and his vision.
“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," the Just Married star said at the time.
“You don’t really appreciate it, until it’s gone,” he continued. “Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.'"