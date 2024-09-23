Aubrey O'Day Reveals She Doesn't Want to 'Die' With a 'Bunch of Secrets' After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest: 'It's Very Emotional and Stressful'
Aubrey O'Day admitted she's "nowhere near processing" the situation one week after Sean "Diddy" Combs' bombshell arrest.
The former Danity Kane member, who has been an outspoken voice against the disgraced music producer, admitted it's "very emotional and stressful, and every day there’s a new little twist and turn," during a recent appearance on the "Off the Vine" podcast.
However, she clarified she can't say as much as she'd like, despite wanting to "run my motherf------ mouth heavy right now."
"If anyone were to be part of the investigation, they wouldn’t be allowed to speak about anything. Some people can’t speak about things because they haven’t processed that. Everybody processes trauma different," O'Day added.
One day, the singer said she'd like to be able to tell her side of the story with no holds barred — though it's unclear when that can happen.
"I don’t want to die with a bunch of secrets in me," she shared.
- Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Donald Trump for Calling Sean 'Diddy' Combs a 'Good Guy' and Friend Years Before Rapper's Trafficking Arrest
- 'I Feel Validated': Aubrey O'Day Celebrates Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest
- Aubrey O'Day's Dating History in 12 Clicks: From Her Rumored Affair With Donald Trump Jr. to Her Romance With Pauly D and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Combs was taken into police custody on Monday, September 16, in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation. He was later charged with three counts — racketeering conspiracy; s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Along with the charges, prosecutors accused Combs of running a criminal ring which "engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other activities, sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice."
On September 17, O'Day took to social media to celebrate the rapper's arrest.
"The purpose of justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter," she shared on her Instagram Story. "Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just for me. Things are finally changing."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Combs' legal team requested he be released to in-home detention on a $50 million bond, but the artist was denied bail twice due to fears he would be a flight risk.
He is expected to remain behind bars until his trial.