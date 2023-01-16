Austin Butler Attends 2023 Critics' Choice Awards Days After Lisa Marie Presley's Tragic Death

Butler and Presley's paths only crossed due to the creation of Elvis, but their meeting led to a profound friendship.

Aside from walking the red carpet together multiple times, Presley gave high praise to the Carrie Diaries alum in the past, saying during the Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20 episode, "It's almost as if he channeled [my father]. He put everything he had, his heart, his soul, everything he had into researching, reading, watching, learning. He honored him in every way possible."

She doubled down on her praise in May 2022, writing in an Instagram post at the time: "If Butler does not win an Oscar for the role, I will eat my own foot. You can feel and witness Baz's pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever."