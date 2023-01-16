Austin Butler Attends 2023 Critics' Choice Awards Days After Lisa Marie Presley's Tragic Death
Only three days after Lisa Marie Presley died of a cardiac arrest, Austin Butler stepped out for the Critics' Choice Awards, where he was nominated for his portrayal of her father, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.
On Sunday, January 15, the actor, 31, walked the red carpet with costume designer Catherine Martin and director Luhrmann. Matching the designer and director in all-black, Butler looked dapper in a button down exposing his chest and matching sleek suit.
Butler is normally accompanied by the late Presley — who died Thursday, January 12 — when attending star-studded events for his highly-praised performance in Elvis.
Just two days before Presley's mom, Priscilla Presley, confirmed her passing, the King of Rock's daughter accompanied Butler to the 2023 Golden Globes, where she appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet.
During an interview on the carpet, Presley seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father — telling him as she wrapped her right arm around his: "I’m gonna grab your arm."
Viewers of the interview pointed out that the singer's speech seemed slower than usual and she looked a bit "frail" as she praised Butler for his depiction of her late father.
Butler and Presley's paths only crossed due to the creation of Elvis, but their meeting led to a profound friendship.
Aside from walking the red carpet together multiple times, Presley gave high praise to the Carrie Diaries alum in the past, saying during the Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20 episode, "It's almost as if he channeled [my father]. He put everything he had, his heart, his soul, everything he had into researching, reading, watching, learning. He honored him in every way possible."
She doubled down on her praise in May 2022, writing in an Instagram post at the time: "If Butler does not win an Oscar for the role, I will eat my own foot. You can feel and witness Baz's pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever."
The duo was last seen together at the Golden Globes — where Butler won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his portrayal of Elvis.
"Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever," Butler said to the two women while accepting his award.
Following Presley's tragic passing, Butler paid tribute to the 54-year-old in a statement released on Saturday, January 14.
"My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper, and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," he said, referring to Presley's children and mom. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love, and her authenticity will always be remembered."
Presley is survived by her and ex-husband Danny Keough's 33-year-old daughter, Riley, as well as 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley — whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Presley and Keough's son, Benjamin, took his own life in 2020 at age 27.
