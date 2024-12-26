Skinny Elon Musk Admits to Taking Weight-Loss Drug While Dressed as 'Ozempic Santa' in Festive Post
Elon Musk admitted to taking a weight-loss drug in a Christmas Day post on X.
The tech billionaire shared a photo of himself dressed as old Saint Nick, calling himself "Ozempic Santa."
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO later clarified, "Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn't have the same ring to it."
Mounjaro is a brand name for Tirzepatide, which is primarily used as an injectable type 2 diabetes medication and also as an anti-obesity drug.
Along with diet and exercise, this drug helps people effectively lose weight and maintain it, especially those with high body mass indexes and conditions like high blood-fat levels, high blood pressure, or sleep apnea.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Mounjaro, manufactured by Eli Lilly, for use since 2022.
Several of Musk's loudest fans and critics took to the comments on his post and shared their thoughts on the tech billionaire using the weight-loss drug.
One X user commented: "Whatever happened to the proper way to diet and exercise? I know some people have a medical condition that they have a way problem, but I just think these drugs are an excuse in a crutch for people they have the ambition in the drive to exercise and eat properly to take care of themselves."
Another user wrote: "Ozempic is dangerous. Let's not normalize it."
A third person shared: "Santa needs to put some meat on his bones."
Musk is gearing up to take on a prominent role in the White House following President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
The X owner and fellow billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy were tapped to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) during the next administration.
The two will supposedly help to restructure the federal government by informing the president about inefficient regulations, departments that could be done away with altogether and "wide-scale cost-saving efforts."
"DOGE will present this list of regulations to President Trump, who can, by executive action, immediately pause the enforcement of those regulations and initiate the process for review and rescission," Musk and Ramaswamy wrote in a joint article for The Wall Street Journal in November. "This would liberate individuals and businesses from illicit regulations never passed by Congress and stimulate the U.S. economy."
As OK! previously reported, Musk has been staying close to Trump ever since the 2024 presidential election, spending several weeks at Mar-a-Lago and dining with the soon-to-be-president during meetings with other billionaires who wished to speak with the GOP leader.