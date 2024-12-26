Skinny Elon Musk Admits to Taking Weight-Loss Drug While Dressed as 'Ozempic Santa' in Festive Post

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO later clarified, "Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn't have the same ring to it."

Mounjaro is a brand name for Tirzepatide, which is primarily used as an injectable type 2 diabetes medication and also as an anti-obesity drug.

Along with diet and exercise, this drug helps people effectively lose weight and maintain it, especially those with high body mass indexes and conditions like high blood-fat levels, high blood pressure, or sleep apnea.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Mounjaro, manufactured by Eli Lilly, for use since 2022.