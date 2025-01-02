'Bachelorette' Star Ali Fedotowsky Claims Ellen DeGeneres Was 'Laughing at Her' During Talk Show Appearance: 'She Just Made Me Feel Stupid'

"It’s not that she was mean, per se, she just made me feel stupid," Fedotowsky told fellow Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe on a recent installment of her "Off the Vine" podcast.

"I just think that sometimes when you do a job like that all day, every single day for years, you’re just kinda over it," she noted. "And she’s talking to people who are crafted and then here’s this 24-year-old famous-for-no-reason comes on her show and she’s like, ‘I gotta talk to one of these idiots again?'"