'Bachelorette' Star Ali Fedotowsky Claims Ellen DeGeneres Was 'Laughing at Her' During Talk Show Appearance: 'She Just Made Me Feel Stupid'
Ali Fedotowsky admitted her experience on The Ellen DeGeneres Show wasn't what she expected.
The former Bachelorette star claimed she didn't think Ellen DeGeneres was a "bad person," but confessed the 66-year-old made her feel "pretty not great" during their sit-down in 2010.
"It’s not that she was mean, per se, she just made me feel stupid," Fedotowsky told fellow Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe on a recent installment of her "Off the Vine" podcast.
"I just think that sometimes when you do a job like that all day, every single day for years, you’re just kinda over it," she noted. "And she’s talking to people who are crafted and then here’s this 24-year-old famous-for-no-reason comes on her show and she’s like, ‘I gotta talk to one of these idiots again?'"
During the interview, DeGeneres pushed for her to reveal spoilers for the season of The Bachelorette before asking her if she was "drunk."
Fedotowsky — who married Kevin Manno in 2017 — said she felt "really stupid" because it was like "instead of her laughing with me, she was laughing at me."
Bristowe agreed she'd heard similar stories from others and quipped the world must have "protected" her from ever going on the show herself.
"They say, ‘Don’t meet your heroes,’ and she was mine all the time," Bristowe added. "I think it would have been really disappointing for me and now I dislike her because of everything I heard from very reliable sources […] I don’t get treating people like s--- but I get being over it and I always said that if I went on 'The Bachelorette’ for one reason, it was so I could meet Ellen DeGeneres."
As OK! previously reported, The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended in 2022 after 18 seasons and more than 3,000 episodes following the allegations that she fostered a toxic workplace. DeGeneres said she found the accusations "very hurtful," and she initially didn't address the rumors because she thought it would eventually "go away because it was all so stupid."
Last April, she spoke out about the situation again during her stand-up comedy tour.
"I'm making jokes about what happened to me but it was devastating, really," she shared. "I just hated the way the show ended. I love that show so much and I just hated that the last time people would see me is that way."