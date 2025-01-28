Bad Bunny Nearly Reveals His Private Part in Hot Thirst Trap
Bad Bunny is living up to his name!
The Puerto Rican rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, shared a racy photo via his Instagram Stories that had fans buzzing.
While enjoying his time in New York City, the "Mayores" singer posed completely nude, with just a towel barely covering his private parts. His toned abs, chest and intricate tattoos — including two horses facing each other on his chest — were on full display.
The sultry slideshow played to his track “NUEVAYoL” from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos (translated to I Should Have Taken More Photos). Released on January 5, the album explores themes of romance and nostalgia.
In an interview with The New York Times, Bad Bunny explained the inspiration behind the album title.
“[It] means ‘I Should Have Taken More Photos.’ I remember back in time photos used to be something very special. Today you can take a picture of everything. Maybe sometimes I don’t want a picture with someone for many reasons: Maybe I’m not in my best mood. Sometimes I feel that maybe this person is not a real fan. And also because maybe I got used to it and it’s not a special moment for me,” he shared.
“But for them, maybe it is and the person wants to save that moment. So that’s the meaning of the title — you should appreciate more the moments and the people. It’s not an apology, it’s more like a reminder to myself,” Bunny added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The "Diles" hitmaker, who called Debí Tirar Más Fotos his “most Puerto Rican album ever,” revealed the motivation behind his artistic creation.
“I have written songs inspired by people that people don’t have a f------ clue who they are,” he told Time. “The meaning of the song can vary in many things, like the absence of a person who is no longer with you, or a love. But it can be many other things too, that are no longer there.”
In late January, Bunny dominated the Billboard charts, surpassing Taylor Swift in multiple categories. His album claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200, edging out her Lover: Live From Paris vinyl reissue. Additionally, three tracks from Debí Tirar Más Fotos soared into the top 10 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, breaking a historic tie with Swift.
Despite his chart-topping success, the “I Like It” rapper isn’t driven by titles or accolades.
“I’ve been saying, like, what is the purpose of me being here, in this position? What’s next? You die and that’s it. There’s no, like, ‘Oh you were the most streamed artist’ — so what?” he told The New York Times. “I was thinking about that and said, ‘I should do something where I can plant a seed.’ I said, ‘Bro, that is the purpose — to give young people an opportunity to showcase the rhythms of Puerto Rico.’”