Kendall Jenner Spotted at Bad Bunny’s Florida Concert as Exes Are 'Still Having Fun'

ok split taylor t
Source: MEGA
By:

May 18 2024, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

Kendall Jenner just can’t keep herself away from Bad Bunny!

On Friday, May 17, The Kardashians star was spotted at the rapper’s concert at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla.

kendall bunny
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were dating from February 2023-December 2023.

The model tried to keep a low profile in a brown hoodie as she was seen grooving to her exes performance.

Jenner’s attendance at the show, came on the heels of the former flames reuniting at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6. The duo dated from February 2023 – December 2023, though they were caught getting cozy at the event’s A-list after-party.

A source recently opened up to ET about the status of the relationship between the two celebs since they seemingly rekindled their romance.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can," the insider shared. "There's a strong connection between them whenever they're together and they have the same chemistry that they've always had."

kendall jenner
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were seen being flirty at the Met Gala after-party.

"They're having fun for now but are hoping to figure things out in a way that makes sense," they added. "They're not necessarily back together or an exclusive item, but there is definitely still a vibe between them. Neither of them feels any pressure and appreciate that they can enjoy space when they want. It's casual, easy, and comfortable between them."

Back in December, another source explained why the pair decided to call it quits.

kendall
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny arrived at the 2023 Met Gala together.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them," they spilled at the time.

"They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go," the insider continued. "They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down."

Kendall Jenner
bad bunny
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny is performing his Most Wanted Tour.

As OK! previously reported, eyewitnesses gave details about the 28-year-old reality TV star and 30-year-old musician’s time together at the after-party.

One image from the event showed Jenner with a huge smile on her face as she chatted with Bunny.

Source: OK!
One individual said the two looked more than friendly, noting they were "flirting" and "laughing.” The famous sister was even lovingly “rubbing his head." Another partygoer saw the stars dancing together.

Both of the 818 Tequila co-founder and the hunk donned stunning outfits for the bash, with Jenner in a short white dress while Bunny sported a beige outfit and a brown leather trench coat.

TMZ reported on Jenner's attendance at the concert.

