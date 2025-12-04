Bad Bunny Wins Best Bulge of 2025 After Showing Off His Massive Package in Shirtless Underwear Photo
Dec. 4 2025, Published 6:03 p.m. ET
Bad Bunny has had quite the year — and now, he’s wrapping it up with a cheeky new award.
The singer, 31, was just announced named “favorite bulge of 2025” in a Grindr Unwrapped poll by users of the popular gay hookup app.
Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — flaunted his physique (bulge included) in an underwear campaign for Calvin Klein this past March.
His Grindr award comes one day after he was named the most-streamed artist in the world on Spotify in 2025. He accumulated over 19.8 billion streams, many of which stemmed from his Grammy-nominated album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos.
Bad Bunny Calls Intimacy 'Beautiful'
Ocasio has been open about his sexuality throughout his career.
“S-- is one of the most beautiful and deepest things in the world,” he expressed during a 2023 interview. “Maybe I’m thinking about s-- a lot during my free time. I have a lot of free time.”
Bad Bunny Seemingly References Having S-- With Kendall Jenner in His Song
Later that year, he allegedly alluded to then-girlfriend Kendall Jenner in his song “FINA.”
Ocasio sings, “Que yo soy un bellaco, pero tú me gana’ / Bien arrebata’o chingando en casa de tu hermana,” read the lyrics, which translates to: “That I am a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f------ at your sister’s house.”
At the time, it was assumed he was referencing getting intimate at one of Jenner’s siblings’ homes.
“Se preguntan cómo nos comunicamo’, ey, mejor ni les contamo,” another line reads, translating to: “They wonder how we communicate, hey, I better not even tell them.”
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Controversy
Meanwhile, Ocasio has been focused on his music, namely, his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. After the star faced backlash over the fact that he would be singing in Spanish, he felt compelled to clap back at detractors.
“You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And I’m very happy and I think everybody’s happy about it,” he joked during his Saturday Night Live monologue, adding, “Even Fox News!”
Bad Bunny continued, “I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl. I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy… especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors.”
The musician even switched to Spanish mid-monologue, declaring, “It's more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”