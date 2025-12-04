NEWS Bad Bunny Wins Best Bulge of 2025 After Showing Off His Massive Package in Shirtless Underwear Photo Source: MEGA Bad Bunny won an award for having the 'best bulge' after starring in a steamy underwear campaign. Stacey Sanderson Dec. 4 2025, Published 6:03 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Bad Bunny has had quite the year — and now, he’s wrapping it up with a cheeky new award. The singer, 31, was just announced named “favorite bulge of 2025” in a Grindr Unwrapped poll by users of the popular gay hookup app. Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — flaunted his physique (bulge included) in an underwear campaign for Calvin Klein this past March.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bad Bunny modeled for Calvin Klein.

His Grindr award comes one day after he was named the most-streamed artist in the world on Spotify in 2025. He accumulated over 19.8 billion streams, many of which stemmed from his Grammy-nominated album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos.

Article continues below advertisement

Bad Bunny Calls Intimacy 'Beautiful'

Source: MEGA Bad Bunny won best bulge of 2025.

Ocasio has been open about his sexuality throughout his career. “S-- is one of the most beautiful and deepest things in the world,” he expressed during a 2023 interview. “Maybe I’m thinking about s-- a lot during my free time. I have a lot of free time.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Having S-- With Kendall Jenner in His Song

Source: MEGA Bad Bunny is the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner.

Later that year, he allegedly alluded to then-girlfriend Kendall Jenner in his song “FINA.” Ocasio sings, “Que yo soy un bellaco, pero tú me gana’ / Bien arrebata’o chingando en casa de tu hermana,” read the lyrics, which translates to: “That I am a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f------ at your sister’s house.” At the time, it was assumed he was referencing getting intimate at one of Jenner’s siblings’ homes. “Se preguntan cómo nos comunicamo’, ey, mejor ni les contamo,” another line reads, translating to: “They wonder how we communicate, hey, I better not even tell them.”

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Controversy

Source: MEGA Bad Bunny showed off his chiseled abs in underwear.