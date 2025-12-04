or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > bad bunny
OK LogoNEWS

Bad Bunny Wins Best Bulge of 2025 After Showing Off His Massive Package in Shirtless Underwear Photo

Photo of Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny won an award for having the 'best bulge' after starring in a steamy underwear campaign.

Dec. 4 2025, Published 6:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bad Bunny has had quite the year — and now, he’s wrapping it up with a cheeky new award.

The singer, 31, was just announced named “favorite bulge of 2025” in a Grindr Unwrapped poll by users of the popular gay hookup app.

Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — flaunted his physique (bulge included) in an underwear campaign for Calvin Klein this past March.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Bad Bunny modeled for Calvin Klein.
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny modeled for Calvin Klein.

His Grindr award comes one day after he was named the most-streamed artist in the world on Spotify in 2025. He accumulated over 19.8 billion streams, many of which stemmed from his Grammy-nominated album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos.

Article continues below advertisement

Bad Bunny Calls Intimacy 'Beautiful'

Image of Bad Bunny won best bulge of 2025.
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny won best bulge of 2025.

Ocasio has been open about his sexuality throughout his career.

“S-- is one of the most beautiful and deepest things in the world,” he expressed during a 2023 interview. “Maybe I’m thinking about s-- a lot during my free time. I have a lot of free time.”

MORE ON:
bad bunny

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Having S-- With Kendall Jenner in His Song

Image of Bad Bunny is the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner.
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny is the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner.

Later that year, he allegedly alluded to then-girlfriend Kendall Jenner in his song “FINA.”

Ocasio sings, “Que yo soy un bellaco, pero tú me gana’ / Bien arrebata’o chingando en casa de tu hermana,” read the lyrics, which translates to: “That I am a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f------ at your sister’s house.”

At the time, it was assumed he was referencing getting intimate at one of Jenner’s siblings’ homes.

“Se preguntan cómo nos comunicamo’, ey, mejor ni les contamo,” another line reads, translating to: “They wonder how we communicate, hey, I better not even tell them.”

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Controversy

Image of Bad Bunny showed off his chiseled abs in underwear.
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny showed off his chiseled abs in underwear.

Meanwhile, Ocasio has been focused on his music, namely, his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. After the star faced backlash over the fact that he would be singing in Spanish, he felt compelled to clap back at detractors.

“You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And I’m very happy and I think everybody’s happy about it,” he joked during his Saturday Night Live monologue, adding, “Even Fox News!”

Bad Bunny continued, “I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl. I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy… especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors.”

The musician even switched to Spanish mid-monologue, declaring, “It's more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.