TRUE CRIME NEWS Bahamas 'Overboard' Case: Bartender Fuels Brian Hooker Suspicions After Serving Couple Drinks Before Wife Lynette Vanished at Sea Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Lynette Hooker has been missing since April 4. Allie Fasanella April 20 2026, Published 1:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A bartender who served Brian Hooker before his wife, Lynette, disappeared at sea is suspicious of his version of events. Brian, 59, claims 55-year-old Lynette fell overboard from a small dingy while en route back to their nearby anchored yacht in the Bahamas on April 4. Ken, a drink-slinger at the Abaco Inn in Elbow Cay, told an outlet how the Michigan couple sipped on rum and Cokes poolside the evening before she vanished.

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Source: Abaco Inn/Facebook Brian Hooker claims his wife fell from a small dinghy.

The server said nothing seemed off about Brian, whom he described as "an old war vet or something like that," but stipulated that he never saw Lynette. "When I heard about it the next day, I was shocked, definitely," Ken explained, per The New York Post. "But then again, I didn’t see the lady, I didn’t get to talk to her or anything like that." What makes the native Bahamian pause, though, is Brian's account of what happened after Lynette fell into the choppy water and was allegedly swept away by aggressive winds.

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'It's Weird'

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Brian Hooker was arrested in connection with her disappearance on April 8.

According to Brian, the dinghy's motor turned off when Lynette went overboard with the keys as the sun was going down, leaving him to paddle back to shore where he alerted authorities early the next morning. Brian claims he washed ashore about four miles from where the incident allegedly occurred, finding himself on a beach next to a boat repair and storage facility called Marsh Harbor Boatyard. "It’s weird … for him to be going from here to there, then ending up in Marsh Harbour and nobody sees the lady, it’s weird,” Ken said, adding, "What catches my eye is they left here at 7, 7:30 and [her going missing] supposedly happened right after they left here, and he didn’t make it over there until 4 a.m. or something like that, in 25-mph winds."

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Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Many are suspicious of Brian Hooker's account.

The bartender explained, "It’s only four miles that way. It shouldn’t have taken eight to 10 hours to get there. Even if he was only floating, it should have been a much quicker time." Brian was arrested in connection with his wife's disappearance four days later on April 8. However, he was later released on April 13, due to a lack of evidence to hold him. But NBC’s Jesse Kirsch revealed investigators don't trust his story in a segment that included an interview with Brian following his release last week.

'I Just Want to Know the Truth'

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Brian Hooker's stepdaughter has doubts.