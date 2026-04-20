TRUE CRIME NEWS Lynette Hooker's Daughter Speaks Out and Questions Stepfather's Version of Events as She Remains Missing Source: @brianhooker/instagram The daughter of Lynette Hooker, who remains missing after vanishing from a dinghy in the Bahamas, questions her stepfather's motives. Lesley Abravanel April 20 2026, Published 8:28 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Karli Aylesworth has publicly questioned the account provided by her stepfather, Brian Hooker, regarding the disappearance of her mother, Lynette Hooker, who vanished from a dinghy in the Bahamas on April 4. Brian was detained by Bahamian authorities for questioning but was released without charges. He remains a suspect as investigations by the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the U.S. Coast Guard continue. Through his attorney, he has "categorically and unequivocally" denied any wrongdoing. While Brian claims Lynette fell overboard during rough weather while they were traveling from Hope Town to Elbow Cay, Karli has raised several suspicions.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lynettehooker/facebook Brian Hooker claimed Lynette fell overboard with the only set of keys to the dinghy's engine.

Brian claimed Lynette fell overboard with the only set of keys to the dinghy's engine. The 28-year-old questioned why her mother would have the keys when Brian was typically the one who drove the boat. Karli described her mother as a strong, fit, and experienced swimmer and sailor, making it difficult for her to believe that Lynette "bounced out" and couldn't swim back to the boat. “It’s making it a little bit more real,” Karli told Dateline’s Andrea Canning.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @the_sailing_hookers/instagram The couple had a volatile relationship, claims Karli Aylesworth.

“A lot of sadness,” she continued. “When I first got here, I sat up there and looked at the boat and started talking to her like she was here. I was like, ‘Hey Mom, I’m here. Wherever you are. I just want to talk to you and see you again.'" She revealed the couple had a "turbulent" and volatile relationship, particularly when they had been drinking. According to NBC News, Karli also claimed Brian had allegedly threatened to throw her mother overboard and kill her in the past. “I hope this was just a freak accident, but I just have a hard time believing it at the moment,” she told NBC News. “I just want to know the truth.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @thesailinghookers/tiktok Karli expressed shock and criticism when Brian left the Bahamas for the United States on April 15.

Karli expressed shock and criticism when Brian left the Bahamas for the United States on April 15, shortly after being released from police custody. Brian's attorney, Terell A. Butler, stated he left to be at his gravely ill mother's bedside. Lynette's daughter has stated she believes the incident may have been "preplanned" rather than a freak accident. “I feel like this was probably preplanned, if anything. Like, it doesn’t seem like just some accident,” she added.

Source: MEGA Bahamian police maintain that Brian is still a suspect.