Lynette Hooker's Daughter Speaks Out and Questions Stepfather's Version of Events as She Remains Missing
April 20 2026, Published 8:28 a.m. ET
Karli Aylesworth has publicly questioned the account provided by her stepfather, Brian Hooker, regarding the disappearance of her mother, Lynette Hooker, who vanished from a dinghy in the Bahamas on April 4.
Brian was detained by Bahamian authorities for questioning but was released without charges. He remains a suspect as investigations by the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the U.S. Coast Guard continue. Through his attorney, he has "categorically and unequivocally" denied any wrongdoing.
While Brian claims Lynette fell overboard during rough weather while they were traveling from Hope Town to Elbow Cay, Karli has raised several suspicions.
Brian claimed Lynette fell overboard with the only set of keys to the dinghy's engine. The 28-year-old questioned why her mother would have the keys when Brian was typically the one who drove the boat.
Karli described her mother as a strong, fit, and experienced swimmer and sailor, making it difficult for her to believe that Lynette "bounced out" and couldn't swim back to the boat.
“It’s making it a little bit more real,” Karli told Dateline’s Andrea Canning.
“A lot of sadness,” she continued. “When I first got here, I sat up there and looked at the boat and started talking to her like she was here. I was like, ‘Hey Mom, I’m here. Wherever you are. I just want to talk to you and see you again.'"
She revealed the couple had a "turbulent" and volatile relationship, particularly when they had been drinking. According to NBC News, Karli also claimed Brian had allegedly threatened to throw her mother overboard and kill her in the past.
“I hope this was just a freak accident, but I just have a hard time believing it at the moment,” she told NBC News. “I just want to know the truth.”
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Karli expressed shock and criticism when Brian left the Bahamas for the United States on April 15, shortly after being released from police custody. Brian's attorney, Terell A. Butler, stated he left to be at his gravely ill mother's bedside.
Lynette's daughter has stated she believes the incident may have been "preplanned" rather than a freak accident.
“I feel like this was probably preplanned, if anything. Like, it doesn’t seem like just some accident,” she added.
According to his attorney, Brian is "the only witness to what transpired, and he has said he has done nothing wrong, so to refer to allegations of abuse or a tumultuous relationship does not explain what happened on the day or indicate whether or not he was somehow culpable for anything that may have happened to her."
Bahamian police maintain that Brian is still a suspect.
Karli said she hasn't heard from her stepfather since he was released from custody and was puzzled as to why he left the country after saying he would dedicate "his full emotional and physical energy toward coordinating with relevant parties to find [Lynette]."