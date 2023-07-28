Bam Margera to Stand Trial for Allegedly Assaulting Brother Jess and Rupturing His Eardrum
Bam Margera will have to face the consequences of his alleged actions.
On Thursday, July 28, a judge ruled the MTV alum would have to stand trial after he allegedly punched his brother Jess Margera in April.
Margera plead not guilty to the charges, which included simple assault, and was released on a $50,000 bail. He was also ordered to submit to a drug and alcohol screening.
The father-of-one, 43, had previously entered Lamar Odom's rehab facility, but it was rumored he left shortly after.
"We want to make sure you’re safe, secure and alive," the judge stated, to which Bam replied, "To see my son Phoenix, who’s 5." The skateboarder's estranged wife, Nikki Boyd, hasn't let their tot see Margera until she believes he can maintain his sobriety.
Jess alleged that the "frightening" incident went down at their family home in Pennsylvania when Bam's relatives were trying to help him get clean. After Bam allegedly saw a text on his sibling's phone talking about his mental health, he reportedly struck Jesse in the face and ear, resulting in a ruptured eardrum.
At the hearing, Jess, 44, insisted he's "not trying" to get Bam in trouble, explaining, "I just want him to get the help because I feel like this is our last chance."
Meanwhile, Bam's lawyer downplayed the fight, saying, "I don't know what we’re doing here. This is a disagreement between two brothers on a Sunday morning over coffee."
He pointed out that the men often engage in roughhousing for the cameras.
As OK! reported, Bam had been making headlines for his alleged drug abuse and public outbursts, and in June, he was placed on a 5150 hold while acting erratically in Los Angeles.
Earlier this month, the stuntman claimed he was sober and only left rehab to continue treatment outside the facility, as he found it uncomfortable to be "cooped up."
"I need a sober coach to be around me, whether it's many of them or just one at a time," Margera explained, noting that so far, staying clean has been "phenomenal."
The Associated Press reported on the hearing.