Bam Margera Ordered to Wear Ankle Bracelet After Public Intoxication Arrest and 5150 Psychiatric Hold
Bam Margera has a new accessory.
The TV star was reportedly ordered to wear an alcohol-detecting ankle bracelet following a 5150 psychiatric hold and his recent arrest for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
On Thursday, August 24, a Chester County judge imposed a set of new bail conditions for the MTV alum, including wearing the SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor). If alcohol is not detected over a 30-day period, the SCRAM will be removed.
Bam must also attend weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and receive outpatient treatment.
The ruling came after the 43-year-old was arrested last month when the Radnor Police Department officers responded to a call regarding a man and woman fighting in the Radnor Hotel parking lot.
Authorities arrived and found Bam with a blood-alcohol content of 0.18. He later "admitted to kicking a car windshield so hard it cracked." Not long after, he was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold due to more erratic behavior.
As OK! previously reported, this is yet another legal worry for the reality TV personality, as he was also charged with assaulting his brother, Jess Margera.
On July 28, a judge ruled Bam must stand trial for punching his sibling in April. The father-of-one plead not guilty to the charges and was released on a $50,000 bail. He also had to undergo a drug and alcohol screening.
"We want to make sure you're safe, secure and alive," the judge said in court, to which Bam replied, "To see my son Phoenix, who's 5." The celeb's estranged wife, Nikki Boyd, will not allow Bam to see Phoenix until he has a handle on his sobriety.
Jess alleged that the "frightening" incident in question happed at the brothers' family home in Pennsylvania, where Bam apparently hit Jess in the face and ruptured his eardrum after seeing a text regarding the skateboarder's mental health on his phone.
The 44-year-old explained that he was "not trying" to get Bam into trouble, however, he explained, "I just want him to get the help because I feel like this is our last chance."
Bam's lawyer alleged that the situation was much more casual, "I don't know what we're doing here. This is a disagreement between two brothers on a Sunday morning over coffee."
