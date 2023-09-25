Bam Margera Celebrates 1 Month Sober by Showing Off Massive Weight Loss After Psychiatric Break

Margera's lady is said to have given him an ultimatum that assisted in his decision to stay sober, demanding him to choose between her and alcohol, according to the source.

Getting back into skateboarding has filled the dad-of-one with an abundance of joy, and the cherry on top seems to be having a tight support system of family and friends influencing him to make the best decisions for his well-being, the insider added — noting this time around appears to be different for Margera, as he is finally the one making the choice to be sober instead of being forced to do so by means of an intervention.