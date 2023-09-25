Bam Margera Celebrates 1 Month Sober by Showing Off Massive Weight Loss After Psychiatric Break
Bam Margera has made it one month sober — and seems to be doing the best fans have seen in a while following a tumultuous downward spiral of arrests and a 5150 psychiatric hold.
The troubled reality star recently reached his 1-month milestone mark, as he continues to live with his girlfriend, Dannii, on a farm outside of Philadelphia owned by a fellow professional skateboarder, a source spilled.
As a result of his sobriety, Margera has lost an impressive amount of weight and even returned to the skate park to show off his former professional skateboarding talents, the insider explained to a news publication.
His girlfriend appears to be a good influence on Margera, as the couple has reportedly been going to the gym every day and hiking with their dogs.
Margera's lady is said to have given him an ultimatum that assisted in his decision to stay sober, demanding him to choose between her and alcohol, according to the source.
Getting back into skateboarding has filled the dad-of-one with an abundance of joy, and the cherry on top seems to be having a tight support system of family and friends influencing him to make the best decisions for his well-being, the insider added — noting this time around appears to be different for Margera, as he is finally the one making the choice to be sober instead of being forced to do so by means of an intervention.
In a video Margera shared to Instagram on Wednesday, September 20, the MTV alum showed off his slimmed-down figure and reminded his followers how great of a skateboarder he is.
Margera flashed a few smiles at the camera as he tried some tricks with a friend.
Fans were thrilled to see Margera both back in action and in what seemed to be a better state of mind, with many taking to the comments section of the post to show their support.
"Throughout all the BS, still an absolutely phenomenal skater. Always looked so natural on the board," one admirer praised the television personality, while another noted, "so great to see bam smiling and having fun ❤️👏."
"Glad he is skating again. Bam, keep it up we all are behind you. All the fans are," a third user expressed, as a fourth admitted: "This genuinely made me so happy to see. stay up bro. Mad love ❤️❤️."
Aside from skateboarding, staying sober has allowed Margera to keep in touch with his 5-year-old son, Phoenix, who he shares with his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd.
According to the news outlet, Margera gets to FaceTime his son four times a week — though Boyd still has temporary sole custody of their child.
Margera even attempted to mend fences with his brother, Jess, by having Billy Idol sign a new guitar for him after the then-spiraling star destroyed his old one during a fight earlier this year.
