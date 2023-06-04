Bam Margera's Brother Asks Police to Find Missing MTV Star After His Public Meltdown Over Not Seeing His Son
Bam Margera's family is nervous the MTV star could be harming himself after his very public meltdown over not being able to see his son, Phoenix.
The MTV star's brother Jess Margera tweeted an alarming message on Sunday, June 4.
"If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately. I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it’s a whole process and I don’t think we have that kind of time. If you guys could all retweet this that would be really cool of you. Thanks for your help," he wrote.
As OK! previously reported, the reality star has been making headlines as of late for his unhinged behavior.
In a since-deleted social media video, Bam declared that unless he can reunite with 5-year-old, whom he shares with estranged wife Nicole Boyd, he will smoke crack until the day he dies.
The 43-year-old hasn't been around his child for two months, as Boyd filed for sole custody in February when she also filed for divorce. Bam claimed the drama has caused him to drink and use drugs.
"Unfortunately, that’s not how the addictions work. People’s behavior does not drive others to drink," Boy's lawyer David Glass said in a statement. "This is a typical defense mechanism, and it shows that Bam may not have learned much in his past addiction's treatment."
"You have to take responsibility for your own actions," the message continued. "Nikki sincerely hopes that Bam can first achieve and then maintain sobriety, for his own good, and for the good of their son."
- Troubled MTV Star Bam Margera Threatens to Use Drugs Until He Dies Unless Estranged Wife Allows Him to See Their Son
- Bam Margera's Estranged Wife Nicole Boyd Demands Troubled Star Pays $15,000 Monthly Child Support Payments for Son Phoenix
- Bam Margera Hasn't Spoken to Son Phoenix in Months as Estranged Wife Nicole Boyd Refuses Contact With Troubled Star
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Boyd is seeking sole physical and legal custody, but if Bam completes rehab treatment for his addictions, she would be OK with giving him visitation rights. She's also requested spousal support from Bam.
To make things worse, Bam has been fighting with Jess, as he accused him of having a meth addiction. Bam then threatened to sue him for defamation.
TMZ reported on Jess' tweet.