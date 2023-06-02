Troubled MTV Star Bam Margera Threatens to Use Drugs Until He Dies Unless Estranged Wife Allows Him to See Their Son
Bam Margera issued a haunting threat in a plea to see his and estranged wife Nicole Boyd's son.
In a since-deleted social media video, the troubled star declared that unless he can reunite with 5-year-old Pheonix, he'll smoke crack continuously until he dies.
The MTV alum, 43, hasn't interacted his child for two months, as Boyd filed for sole custody in February when she also filed for divorce. Margera also claimed the family drama was what's causing him to drink and use drugs.
Boyd's lawyer then issued a statement in response to his rant. "Unfortunately, that’s not how the addictions work. People’s behavior does not drive others to drink," attorney David Glass told an outlet. "This is a typical defense mechanism, and it shows that Bam may not have learned much in his past addiction's treatment."
"You have to take responsibility for your own actions," the message continued. "Nikki sincerely hopes that Bam can first achieve and then maintain sobriety, for his own good, and for the good of their son."
As OK! reported, the skateboarder's ultimatum comes as his soon-to-be ex-wife asked the court to receive a $15,000 monthly child support payment.
Boyd is seeking sole physical and legal custody, though if Margera completes rehab treatment for his addictions, she's open to giving him visitation rights. In addition, she's requested spousal support from her former partner.
Boyd's lawyer also clarified Margera's previous claims that he isn't even allowed to talk to Phoenix over the phone.
"From Nikki's perspective, Bam's continued instability is what makes connecting him and Phoenix difficult," Glass explained. "But, Nikki remains open to regular FaceTime communication, so long as Bam is not impaired during the calls, and so long as Bam does not denigrate Nikki during the calls."
Over the past several weeks, the daredevil has sparked a feud with his brother Jess Margera as well, who accused his sibling of having a meth addiction. Bam then threatened to sue him for defamation.
TMZ reported on Margera's deleted video and the response from Boyd's lawyer.