Bam Margera Offers to Give 5-Year-Old Son 'Entire Bank Account' in Order to 'See Him' Again as Custody Battle Rages On
Bam Margera took to Instagram to ask for legal advice from fans two months after his estranged ex, Nicole Boyd, filed for legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Phoenix, in mid February.
"I officially don’t give a f*** anymore. What if I just give Phoenix the wolf my entire bank account? Then can I see him?" the Viva la Bam star wrote on Saturday, April 29.
"I will do that. Or am I just such a professional pyla sh** I’m already doomed?" he continued. "Advice from everyone is what I am looking for because it helps. Thank you all🙏🏻"
Followers flooded the comments section with everything from well wishes to straight up tough love for the embattled MTV star.
"Ain’t about the money. It’s about you being a drunken, drugged up sh**bird," one user replied. "Everybody is trying their hardest to help you but you don’t take accountability, you blame everyone but yourself. Grow up man, all your other friends did."
A second concerned fan took a more gentle approach, writing: "Bam, from a generation of people who became close to you through a television set, we just wanna see you healthy baby. Take a social media break, invest your money in the best rehab/therapy money can buy — you need clarity."
Others advised the Jackass alum to get "sober," "take responsibility" for his actions and try to work things out with his family and friends.
This comes shortly after the reality television personality spent several days on the run.
The 43-year-old fled authorities and disappeared into a nearby patch of woods on Sunday, April 23, after cops were called to deal with an alleged physical altercation that occurred between Margera and another person.
A warrant for his arrest was issued soon after, and on Thursday, April 27, he turned himself in to Pennsylvania State Police.
Margera was charged with harassment, simple assault and with issuing terroristic threats. He is set to appear in court on Thursday, May 25.
