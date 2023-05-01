Bam Margera 'Is Dying' From Drug & Alcohol Addiction, Brother Jess Claims: 'Nothing I Can Do About It'

"He is dying and there is nothing I can do about it," the CKY drummer, 44, morbidly claimed of Bam — who faces six charges of "harassment", "simple assault" and issuing "terroristic threats" after allegedly threatening to put a bullet through Jess' head on Sunday, April 23. Bam has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse for years and underwent rehab treatment in the past.

While Jess seemed to be worried about his brother, he is also ready to drag him to court, as he claimed to have suffered "permanent hearing damage" as a result of Bam's verbal attack during their violent dispute in Pennsylvania last Sunday — which the MTV alum fled from once police were called to the scene.

He was missing for four days before surrendering himself to law enforcement on Thursday, April 27.