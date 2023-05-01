Bam Margera 'Is Dying' From Drug & Alcohol Addiction, Brother Jess Claims: 'Nothing I Can Do About It'
Bam Margera and his brother, Jess Margera, have taken their feud to social media just one week after Pennsylvania State Troopers responded to an alleged physical altercation between the two.
"I hope none of you have to hurt as much as me right now," Jess wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a black-and-white photo of the siblings.
"He is dying and there is nothing I can do about it," the CKY drummer, 44, morbidly claimed of Bam — who faces six charges of "harassment", "simple assault" and issuing "terroristic threats" after allegedly threatening to put a bullet through Jess' head on Sunday, April 23. Bam has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse for years and underwent rehab treatment in the past.
While Jess seemed to be worried about his brother, he is also ready to drag him to court, as he claimed to have suffered "permanent hearing damage" as a result of Bam's verbal attack during their violent dispute in Pennsylvania last Sunday — which the MTV alum fled from once police were called to the scene.
He was missing for four days before surrendering himself to law enforcement on Thursday, April 27.
"If that’s the case all of my bands upcoming touring income he will be sued for and I will f****** win. I’m not a fun enemy to have," Jess wrote on Twitter on Sunday, April 30, noting his bandmates will also file lawsuits.
“Every band member from every bands [sic] lost income from canceling, crew members, tour bus companies, management commissions, concert promoters, booking agencies and accountants," Jess added, regarding the list of individuals Bam potentially hurt by supposedly causing harm to his brother.
- Bam Margera Offers to Give 5-Year-Old Son 'Entire Bank Account' in Order to 'See Him' Again as Custody Battle Rages On
- Bam Margera Vows to Sue Brother For Defamation After Meth Addiction Allegations
- Bam Margera Slams Brother For 'False Accusations' About Alleged Meth Addiction, Vows to Give Up Drinking For Good
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meanwhile, it seems Bam isn't going down without a fight, as he also took to social media to confirm that he plans to sue his sibling after Jess made harsh allegations that Bam had a bad "meth habit," as OK! previously reported.
"I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers. Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from castle bam sooner than later," Bam revealed to his social media followers on Friday, April 28.