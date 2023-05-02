Bam Margera Claims Marriage to Nicole Boyd Has 'No Legal Effect,' Demands Court to Dismiss Custody Case: 'Purely for Show'
Bam Margera has returned to court with yet another wild claim.
On Monday, May 1, the troubled MTV star filed multiple court documents against his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, who filed for legal separation from her spouse, as well as legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Phoenix, on Wednesday, February 15, in Los Angeles.
While Margera agrees with the duo’s decision to split, he claimed Boyd filed for separation in the wrong state and said the case should take place before a Pennsylvania judge, court documents obtained by a news publication revealed.
The 43-year-old demanded for the hearing to be brought over to the East Coast, as he insisted he is and always has been a resident of Pennsylvania.
Margera even submitted declarations from his mother, April, and father, Phil, who agreed to testify the validity of his information.
The former professional skateboarder told the court his driver’s license was obtained in the state of Pennsylvania, which is where he also claimed to have filed his taxes.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Margera detailed history between him and Boyd, stating the former flames moved to West Chester Township, Pa., where he was born, when they started dating in 2010 and remained their for a majority of their 11-year relationship — except for when they were traveling.
While the pair took part as bride and groom in a 2013 wedding ceremony in Iceland, Margera now claims the nuptials were "purely for show and to help the event raise funds for the opening of a skate park."
Margera alleged he and Boyd were both aware their vows had "no legal effect and that no legal marriage would result from the show," and said they never went through the legalities of tying the knot once they returned to America.
Boyd’s court documents revealed the two were married, however Margera argued this was false information.
At this time, Boyd and the exes’ son live in California, but Margera declared he would never make the move across the country. He has petitioned for the court case to be dismissed and rediscussed back in Pennsylvania.
Radar obtained court documents regarding Margera’s most recent testimony.