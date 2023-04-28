Bam Margera Slams Brother For 'False Accusations' About Alleged Meth Addiction, Vows to Give Up Drinking For Good
Bam Margera attempted to set the record straight days after being accused of having a meth addiction and getting slammed with six criminal charges.
The MTV star, who was believed to be on the run with his current girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter for several days after running away from cops last Sunday, turned himself in to police on Thursday, April 27.
While he was missing, his concerned older brother, Jess Margera, penned a series of tweets elaborating on the Jackass alum's mental state, claiming the father-of-one had been hallucinating and acting unpredictably prior to his disappearance.
"Well my brother made false accusations of me being on meth," Bam captioned an Instagram picture of himself standing in front of an urgent care clinic on Friday, April 28. "But when I [s]wear to god and Phoenix the wolfs life I’m not, I went with my lawyers to urgent care."
"Guess what Jesse margera. The results are negative," he continued. "Now you will be evicted from castlebam sooner than later. Get your f***in shit out HOMOner. Oh wait… not no more😂"
Later that same day, the 43-year-old made a second post insisting that after his most recent run-in with authorities, he had decided to officially give up alcohol for good.
"For the sake of Phoenix the wolf. Today is the day I will stop drinking," he wrote, referring to his 5-year-old son, Phoenix Wolf, who he shares with estranged ex Nicole Boyd.
"I have been through official termoil [sic] with my family," he added. "My dumb brother doesn’t understand that it’s not called castle Jess. It’s actually called castlebam. It’s mine."
As OK! previously reported, the Viva la Bam personality was "preliminarily arraigned" earlier this week. His bail had been set for $50,000 at the time.
Bam is expected to appear back in court to face six separate charges of "harassment," "simple assault" and issuing "terroristic threats" on Thursday, May 25.
