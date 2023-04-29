Bam Margera Vows to Sue Brother for Defamation After Meth Addiction Allegations

On Friday, April 29, Bam Margera revealed that he plans to sue brother Jess Margera for defamation after he publicly stated Bam had a "meth habit."

"I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers. Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from castle bam sooner than later," the MTV alum said.