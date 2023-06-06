Bam Margera Likely to Check Into Lamar Odom's Rehab Facility After 5150 Psychiatric Hold, His Brother Claims

Bam Margera might be headed to Lamar Odom's rehab center upon release from his 5150 psychiatric hold.

Medical professionals and law enforcement are encouraging the troubled star to admit himself into the Odom Wellness Treatment Center after months of spiraling behavior, substance abuse and the need to sober up if he ever wants to have a relationship with his 5-year-old son, Phoenix, whom he shares with estranged wife Nicole Boyd.