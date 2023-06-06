Bam Margera Likely to Check Into Lamar Odom's Rehab Facility After 5150 Psychiatric Hold, His Brother Claims
Bam Margera might be headed to Lamar Odom's rehab center upon release from his 5150 psychiatric hold.
Medical professionals and law enforcement are encouraging the troubled star to admit himself into the Odom Wellness Treatment Center after months of spiraling behavior, substance abuse and the need to sober up if he ever wants to have a relationship with his 5-year-old son, Phoenix, whom he shares with estranged wife Nicole Boyd.
"[Police] found him, and I believe he is going to Lamar Odom’s new treatment facility," Bam's brother, Jess Margera, revealed to a news publication on Tuesday, June 6.
"Or at least they’re trying," Jess admitted regarding his stubborn sibling.
The MTV alum refused to check into the Betty Ford Center for treatment because staff there had "yelled at him for smoking" in the past, Jess explained.
Hope that Margera will get the help he needs at Lamar's rehab facility comes after Bam called his parents and confessed "really dark suicidal stuff," causing Jess and his family members to request a wellness check on the former professional skateboarder.
LAPD found him at Trejo's Tacos, a restaurant owned by actor Danny Trejo, on Sunday, June 4, and requested a psychiatric evaluation, causing Bam to be placed on the 5150 psychiatric hold, as OK! previously reported.
Lamar had offered Bam an invitation to his wellness center more than one month ago, shortly after the reality star had been arrested and charged with six counts of "harassment," "simple assault" and issuing "terroristic threats" at the end of April.
"Well does he have God in his life?" Lamar asked a reporter who questioned the athlete about Bam's erratic behavior.
"A relationship with Jesus Christ should help," the ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian stated at the time, adding, "but if his problem is alcohol and drugs, I want to reach out my hand to him and give him bread in my facility, my wellness center."
"If he wants the help, then it’s here for him. I’m reaching out my arms to him. All he has to do is show up," Lamar insisted, noting Bam should only come "if he wants it, though," because "you have to want it."
"I love him and just stay strong," Lamar concluded during the run-in with reporters.
