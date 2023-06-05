Bam Margera Placed on 5150 Psychiatric Hold After Public Meltdowns Over Son: Report

Bam Margera has reportedly been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold after he was found acting erratically in Los Angeles.

Police found the troubled star at Trejo’s Tacos, a restaurant owned by actor Danny Trejo, Sunday, June 4, where he was acting up and slurring his speech. After arriving at the scene, authorities called in a psychiatric evaluation team, who then put him on the involuntary three-day hold, it was reported.