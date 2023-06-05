Bam Margera Placed on 5150 Psychiatric Hold After Public Meltdowns Over Son: Report
Bam Margera has reportedly been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold after he was found acting erratically in Los Angeles.
Police found the troubled star at Trejo’s Tacos, a restaurant owned by actor Danny Trejo, Sunday, June 4, where he was acting up and slurring his speech. After arriving at the scene, authorities called in a psychiatric evaluation team, who then put him on the involuntary three-day hold, it was reported.
By law, Bam can now be held in the mental health facility for up to 72 hours before being released.
In addition to the 43-year-old's public suicide threats amid his fight for custody of his 5-year-old son, Phoenix, whom he shares with estranged wife Nicole Boyd, Bam is apparently back to drinking alcohol and doing drugs. He most recently declared in a since-deleted rant that he would smoke crack continuously until he dies unless he can see his son.
Bam's brother, Jess Margera, desperately pleaded for help locating the pro skateboarder over the weekend after recently claiming he was "dying" from drug and alcohol addiction.
Earlier on Sunday, Jess tweeted: "If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately. I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it’s a whole process and I don’t think we have that kind of time. If you guys could all retweet this that would be really cool of you. Thanks for your help."
Later in the day, Jess confirmed "they found him safe," adding of Bam via Twitter, "he texted me and my parents at 6 am this morning saying he loves us he loves Phoenix and he is at peace,’ and that he took enough pills to stop his heart."
Though Bam has been sparking concern for his well-being for quite some time, things went from bad to worse after he fled rehab numerous times last year, leading Nicole to file for divorce from the MTV star in February.
Bam is currently facing six charges of "harassment", "simple assault" and issuing "terroristic threats" after allegedly threatening to put a bullet through Jess' head during a heated altercation in April. He was then missing for four days before surrendering himself to law enforcement on Thursday, April 27.
Meanwhile, one month prior, Bam was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly kicking his girlfriend, who was with Bam when he fled into the woods in Pennsylvania after the police were called regarding the confrontation between him and his brother.
The couple was on the run with her 8-year-old daughter.
TMZ reported Bam was placed on the psychiatric hold.