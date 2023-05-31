Bam Margera Hasn't Spoken to Son Phoenix in Months as Estranged Wife Nicole Boyd Refuses Contact With Troubled Star
Bam Margera won’t give up on having a relationship with his 5-year-old son, Phoenix — even if his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, won’t allow it.
According to Margera’s attorney, Peter W. Thompson, the troubled star’s ex has refused to let him speak to his son via FaceTime, phone calls or any form of communication for that matter.
The MTV alum hasn’t been able to contact his little one since Wednesday, March 29, when he traveled to California in an attempt to see his son — which only resulted in one of many arrests.
On that day two months ago, Margera stormed into a Burbank restaurant, where he went on an aggressive rampage while visibly intoxicated, screaming at Boyd during her lunchtime meal with their child, as OK! previously reported.
It seems Margera is attempting to become a good father, as his lawyer told a news publication that he has a few Christmas gifts he hasn’t been able to give his son five months after the holiday.
Boyd has continuously turned down her estranged husband’s offers, directing him to have someone drop off the gifts in his place. However, Margera is determined to hand over the presents himself, according to the outlet.
Margera’s desperate fight to see his son began back in February when Boyd filed for legal separation from the former professional skateboarder and requested legal and physical custody of their child, in addition to spousal support.
There was initially an attempt to set up a schedule where Margera FaceTimed Phoenix every other day, but it never came to fruition, the reality star’s lawyer explained.
- Bam Margera's Wife Nicole Boyd Slams MTV Star After He Claims She's Keeping Him From Son
- Bam Margera Claims Marriage to Nicole Boyd Has 'No Legal Effect,' Demands Court to Dismiss Custody Case: 'Purely for Show'
- Bam Margera 'Is Dying' From Drug & Alcohol Addiction, Brother Jess Claims: 'Nothing I Can Do About It'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Margera finds Boyd’s behavior "completely unreasonable" and believes it's safe for him to speak to his son through a phone, although his opinion was shut down by a judge, the outlet noted.
In a legal response to Margera’s complaint, Boyd claimed she has no problem with her ex seeing their son — as long as he is in California and not under the influence.
The separated spouses' feud comes as Margera continues to provide Boyd financial support — such as paying for her car and home.
The stuntman is determined to settle the dispute with Boyd and her attorney, as he simply wants to speak to his son.
Boyd’s attorney, David Glass, released a statement to the news publication, writing: "From Nikki's perspective, Bam's continued instability is what makes connecting him and Phoenix difficult. But, Nikki remains open to regular FaceTime communication, so long as Bam is not impaired during the calls, and so long as Bam does not denigrate Nikki during the calls."
TMZ spoke to Margera and Boyd's attorneys.