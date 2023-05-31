OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Bam Margera
OK LogoNEWS

Bam Margera Hasn't Spoken to Son Phoenix in Months as Estranged Wife Nicole Boyd Refuses Contact With Troubled Star

bam margera nicole boyd pp
Source: MEGA
By:

May 31 2023, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Bam Margera won’t give up on having a relationship with his 5-year-old son, Phoenix — even if his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, won’t allow it.

According to Margera’s attorney, Peter W. Thompson, the troubled star’s ex has refused to let him speak to his son via FaceTime, phone calls or any form of communication for that matter.

Article continues below advertisement
bam margera nicole boyd pp
Source: @BAM__MARGERA/INSTAGRAM

The MTV alum hasn’t been able to contact his little one since Wednesday, March 29, when he traveled to California in an attempt to see his son — which only resulted in one of many arrests.

On that day two months ago, Margera stormed into a Burbank restaurant, where he went on an aggressive rampage while visibly intoxicated, screaming at Boyd during her lunchtime meal with their child, as OK! previously reported.

Article continues below advertisement

It seems Margera is attempting to become a good father, as his lawyer told a news publication that he has a few Christmas gifts he hasn’t been able to give his son five months after the holiday.

Boyd has continuously turned down her estranged husband’s offers, directing him to have someone drop off the gifts in his place. However, Margera is determined to hand over the presents himself, according to the outlet.

bam margera disappointed nicole boyds claims legal filing
Source: @captaincreamstain/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Margera’s desperate fight to see his son began back in February when Boyd filed for legal separation from the former professional skateboarder and requested legal and physical custody of their child, in addition to spousal support.

There was initially an attempt to set up a schedule where Margera FaceTimed Phoenix every other day, but it never came to fruition, the reality star’s lawyer explained.

MORE ON:
Bam Margera

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Margera finds Boyd’s behavior "completely unreasonable" and believes it's safe for him to speak to his son through a phone, although his opinion was shut down by a judge, the outlet noted.

In a legal response to Margera’s complaint, Boyd claimed she has no problem with her ex seeing their son — as long as he is in California and not under the influence.

bam margera nicole boyd pp
Source: @BAM__MARGERA/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement

The separated spouses' feud comes as Margera continues to provide Boyd financial support — such as paying for her car and home.

The stuntman is determined to settle the dispute with Boyd and her attorney, as he simply wants to speak to his son.

Boyd’s attorney, David Glass, released a statement to the news publication, writing: "From Nikki's perspective, Bam's continued instability is what makes connecting him and Phoenix difficult. But, Nikki remains open to regular FaceTime communication, so long as Bam is not impaired during the calls, and so long as Bam does not denigrate Nikki during the calls."

Source: OK!

TMZ spoke to Margera and Boyd's attorneys.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.