Bam Margera's Estranged Wife Nicole Boyd Demands Troubled Star Pays $15,000 Monthly Child Support Payments for Son Phoenix
Bam Margera may have to cough up some hefty monthly child support payments — and stay sober — if he ever wants to see his 5-year-old son, Phoenix, again.
The troubled star’s estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, asked the court to demand that Margera pay her $15,000 monthly to financially support their only child.
Boyd is seeking sole physical and legal custody, with the possibility for Margera to have supervised visitation with their little one, so long as he first completes drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs, court documents obtained by a news publication on Wednesday, May 31, revealed.
The former professional skateboarder’s ex also requested spousal support under the applicable guidelines for their almost 10-year relationship, the filing noted, although she didn't list a specific number.
Boyd insisted Margera should pay for her legal fees of at least $50,000, and believes he could cover the cost, as she claimed the MTV alum is worth around $55 million, according to the news outlet.
The mom-of-one admitted to earning less than $4,000 per month and needs the reality star’s financial help in order to care for their son, the publication alleged.
While he has a whopping net worth, Boyd is concerned Margera will fail to uphold to a payment agreement, as she worries her estranged husband may be spending his funds irresponsibly and won’t be honest about his assets.
Boyd filed for legal separation from Margera in February after his reckless behavior hit a point of no return.
Margera's attorney, Peter W. Thompson, recently submitted a court petition claiming Boyd was refusing to allow her child's father to even speak to his son via FaceTime or phone call, however, the mom's lawyer, David Glass, stated otherwise.
"From Nikki's perspective, Bam's continued instability is what makes connecting him and Phoenix difficult. But, Nikki remains open to regular FaceTime communication, so long as Bam is not impaired during the calls, and so long as Bam does not denigrate Nikki during the calls," Boyd's attorney confirmed.
