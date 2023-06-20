Bam Margera Finally Speaks to Son Phoenix, 5, for First Time in Months as Troubled Star Attempts to Get Sober in Rehab
Bam Margera started to make small strides in his long road to recovery at Lamar Odom's rehabilitation center.
The troubled MTV alum is finally in touch with his 5-year-old son, Phoenix, after his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, refused contact between the father-son duo for months.
Boyd eased up on her strict no-contact decision and allowed for the separated spouses' little one to communicate with Margera via FaceTime, the mom-of-one's lawyer, David Glass, explained to a news publication on Tuesday, June 20.
One of Margera's therapists from the wellness center has been moderating the video chats to ensure all goes smoothly, the attorney noted.
While Boyd gave in when it came to letting her son talk to his father, she still hasn't budged in terms of speaking to Margera herself, sources with knowledge of the situation spilled to the news outlet.
As for what sort of conversation has occurred during the FaceTime calls between Margera and his 5-year-old, an insider said it usually consists of the former professional skateboarder rambling for around five minutes, typically taking control of the majority of communication.
Baby steps are all anyone can ask for, it seems, as Margera initially threatened to end his life if Boyd didn't allow him to see his son, as OK! previously reported.
Margera was struggling with his sobriety when he shared a video demanding to see his child earlier in June. In a since-deleted rant, the dad-of-one insisted he was going to smoke crack until he died unless Boyd allowed for him to visit his son.
His seemingly never-ending intoxication and downhill spiral in recent months led him to be placed in a 5150 psychiatric hold on Sunday, June 4, after police found Margera slurring his speech at Trejo’s Tacos, a restaurant owned by actor Danny Trejo, in Los Angeles.
Following the involuntary three-day hold, Margera was admitted into the Odom Wellness Treatment Center after the former NBA star extended an invitation for him to detox there at the end of April.
