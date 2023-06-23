Bam Margera All Smiles During Date With Girlfriend in First Public Appearance Since Psychiatric Hold
Bam is back!
Bam Margera looked happy as can be during his first public outing since he was placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold on Sunday, June 4.
The MTV alum appeared healthy and in good spirits, as he walked into Nobu with his girlfriend, Jessica, on Thursday, June 22, in Malibu, Calif.
Margera could hardly keep a smile off of his face and even flashed paparazzi a thumbs up while enjoying the sunny day, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The dad-of-one sported an all-black ensemble — which featured a T-shirt exposing his tattoo-covered arms, pants, sneakers and layered chunky chain necklaces.
Margera's lady trailed slightly behind him in a black bralette and matching shorts, layered beneath a light-wash jean jacket. She styled her jet-black hair in a pin straight look, with her bangs falling in front of her face.
Despite undergoing psychiatric care after a recent downward spiral of arrests and suicide threats, Margera reminded fans he was still the same celeb when he paused for a quick smoke break outside of his car.
The former professional skateboarder's successfully positive outing seemed to be a good sign that he's headed in the right direction, as he was most recently confirmed to be receiving treatment at Lamar Odom's rehabilitation center following his release from the psychiatric hold.
The 43-year-old had been placed under the 72-hour involuntary hospitalization after police found him slurring his speech and were concerned about his behavior inside of Trejo's Tacos, a Los Angeles restaurant owned by actor Danny Trejo.
This seemed to be the last straw for his concerned loved ones after his brother, Jess, confirmed the reality star shared some "really dark suicidal stuff" during a phone call with their parents and requested a wellness check on his sibling, as OK! previously reported.
Things are looking up for the troubled star, however, as he was able to speak to his 5-year-old son, Phoenix, for the very first time in months after his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, refused contact until he worked to maintain his sobriety.
Margera was able to chat with his little guy via FaceTime from inside Odom's wellness facility while a therapist monitored the conversation to ensure it went smoothly.
