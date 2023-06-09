'Abusive' Bam Margera Labels Estranged Wife Nicole Boyd a 'Gold Digger' After Release From Psychiatric Hold, Her Lawyer Reveals
After a 5150 psychiatric hold and an admission into Lamar Odom's rehab facility, Bam Margera is still up to his spiraling ways.
Margera is currently seeking help in order to become stable enough to see his 5-year-old son, Phoenix, whom he shares with his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd. However, the MTV alum isn't helping his cause, as he has been sending hurtful messages to Boyd from inside of the wellness center.
"Bam has started texting since his release from the 5150 hold, but the content quickly turned abusive, calling Nikki awful names, saying she is the cause of all his problems, even saying she’s a 'gold digger,'" Boyd's lawyer, David Glass, revealed to a news publication on Friday, June 9.
While Phoenix's mom obviously finds Margera's words offensive, she remains hopeful that upcoming treatment at Odom's rehab facility will help her estranged husband learn to take responsibility for himself instead of shifting the blame onto Boyd, her attorney added.
She is also hoping the wellness facility teaches the former professional skateboarder to communicate without being abusive, Glass noted.
On the other hand, Margera's lawyer, Peter Thompson, was quick to defend the troubled reality star, telling the news outlet that his client got ticked off after learning Boyd filed court documents requesting $15,377 in both child support and spousal support, as well as $50,000 in attorney's fees.
"Bam continues to support her and Phoenix even though she won’t even allow a phone call or FaceTime with Phoenix. He just wants to see his son and continues to come up against a brick wall on that. Contact would go a long way in getting this resolved," Margera's attorney explained in response to the situation involving the explosive text exchange.
Margera's admission into the Odom Wellness Treatment Center comes after a string of recent arrests and spiraling substance abuse issues.
Tensions between the Viva La Bam star and his estranged wife erupted after Boyd filed for legal separation and sole custody of their son back in February.
TMZ spoke to Margera and Boyd's lawyers.