'Abusive' Bam Margera Labels Estranged Wife Nicole Boyd a 'Gold Digger' After Release From Psychiatric Hold, Her Lawyer Reveals

After a 5150 psychiatric hold and an admission into Lamar Odom's rehab facility, Bam Margera is still up to his spiraling ways.

Margera is currently seeking help in order to become stable enough to see his 5-year-old son, Phoenix, whom he shares with his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd. However, the MTV alum isn't helping his cause, as he has been sending hurtful messages to Boyd from inside of the wellness center.