Bam Margera's Wife Nicole Boyd Slams MTV Star After He Claims She's Keeping Him From Son

Bam Margera's estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, recently filed paperwork against the Jackass star after he claimed she was keeping him from his son.
According to court documents, the troubled TV personality asked the judge to move the hearing for their legal separation case sooner — which is currently scheduled for July 11. The former skateboarder alleged that Boyd was not allowing him to spend time with 5-year-old Phoenix.
The mother-of-one fought back against her husband's request, claiming there is no reason to have to push up the hearing date as she is following current custody orders. She alleged that Magera could see his son as long as he was in California and sober. These criteria have been a struggle for the MTV alum who currently lives in Pennsylvania.
"Mr. Margera continues to claim to be the 'injured' party because he isn't seeing Phoenix — even though he placed himself 3,000 miles away after exposing the child to abuse and drug/alcohol abuse," Boyd's attorney explained.
Additionally, Margera recently filed to dismiss his wife's request for legal separation. The 43-year-old alleged the pair "have never been married, legally or otherwise."
"To my knowledge, Boyd has never legally changed her name in any state to 'Nicole Margera,'" the reality TV star said. "Every driver's license or other form of identification I have seen Boyd possess bears the name 'Nicole Boyd.'"
However, The couple had a marriage ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland, in October 2013, though it is unknown if the duo got a United States marriage license following the event.
While Boyd requested legal separation in February, she still proudly calls herself Magera's wife, with her Instagram bio reading, "Proud wife @bam__margera and momma bear."
A source later shared that the brunette beauty "made the hard choice to protect herself and their son" after concerns for Phoenix's father's behavior grew.
As OK! previously reported, in April, police were looking for the stuntman after he ran away with his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter.
Brother Jess then took to social media, sharing that his sibling was not "messed up," but his recent "meth habit" had changed him.
