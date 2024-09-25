Bam Margera Leaves Jail to Check Into 'Short-Term' Rehabilitation Clinic After DUI Arrest

Bam Margera is leaving his jail cell and will continue his sobriety journey at a rehabilitation facility after being arrested for driving under the influence earlier this month.

In a statement obtained by OK! on Wednesday, September 25, the former MTV star's defense attorney, Michael T. van der Veen, said: "Today was a good day in court for Mr. Margera. He is being released from jail today and going for some short-term treatment. He is back on the road to his successful career and wonderful life with his wife."