Bam Margera Leaves Jail to Check Into 'Short-Term' Rehabilitation Clinic After DUI Arrest
Bam Margera is leaving his jail cell and will continue his sobriety journey at a rehabilitation facility after being arrested for driving under the influence earlier this month.
In a statement obtained by OK! on Wednesday, September 25, the former MTV star's defense attorney, Michael T. van der Veen, said: "Today was a good day in court for Mr. Margera. He is being released from jail today and going for some short-term treatment. He is back on the road to his successful career and wonderful life with his wife."
It's been confirmed he is headed to a Recovery Centers of America (RCA) facility — chosen by Margera — for a 28-day treatment.
As OK! previously reported, the Viva la Bam star was arrested on Monday, September 16, on suspicions of operating his vehicle while intoxicated. His charges included driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and summary reckless driving.
He was later released and then taken into police custody again on September 18 after it was determined he'd potentially violated the terms of his probation.
Margera had been sentenced to serve six months of probation in June after he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges.
- Bam Margera 'Looking Forward to' Continuing Sobriety Journey Once He's Released From Prison After DUI Arrest, Says His Lawyer
- Bam Margera Arrested and in Prison for Driving Under the Influence — 1 Year After Troubled Star Became Sober
- Bam Margera's Latest Legal Victory Will Be 'Helpful' as He Pursues Custody of Son Phoenix, 6, Reality Star's Lawyer Reveals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Following his Monday, September 23, court hearing, van der Veen explained the judge "ordered a drug and alcohol evaluation" and said he would be released this week.
"Bam has been doing very well and for the past year or more has passed all his drug and alcohol screenings," the lawyer said. "His professional life has been going well and we look forward to his release so he can continue his growth."
As OK! previously reported, Margera had celebrated eight months of sobriety in March.
"I was a mess at times, but I’ve changed my ways and could not be on more of the right path," he said at the time. "If anybody out there thinks they’re doomed, it’s too late, and there’s no help or hope, think again."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
He added that at the height of his fame, he was "selling 20,000 skateboards a month and did a commercial for a million dollars for one day’s work," but by the time he was 30 years old, he "didn’t want to be famous anymore."
"[I] just planned on spending all my money drinking. I just lost my passion for everything," he continued. "And then, at one point, before you know it, you just get so lost and you don’t even know what’s important anymore."