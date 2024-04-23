Bam Margera Blames His Involvement in Street Fight on Police After Man 'Threatened to Kill' Troubled Star and 'No Cops Ever Showed' Up
Bam Margera is defending his decision of resorting to violence after a man was allegedly "causing disturbances" outside of where the troubled star was staying in Los Angeles.
"In regards to the bum fight, I called 911 8x times and waited nearly 3 hours and no cops ever showed the f--- up!" Margera expressed in the caption of a recent Instagram post, appearing angry with officers after he felt they failed him. "The whole neighborhood told me to go handle it … and then they clapped when I was done because he finally shut the f--- up."
Margera uploaded a video of him on the phone with a 911 operator, informing them he'd waited "two hours" and "you guys have done nothing."
"I'm filming this and I'm gonna send it to the news. You guys don't do s---,'" he continued, demanding: "Get a police officer here. Los Angeles Police Department is f------ worthless. It's been two hours of us trying to sleep and this dude's throwing s--- everywhere and nobody showed up."
Following the altercation last week, Margera's manager Mike Quinn claimed to a news publication the individual "threatened to kill Bam and his entourage outside of the property where Bam was staying."
"This individual, who had been pacing nearby for hours relentlessly, and causing disturbances by yelling and overturning trash cans, escalated the confrontation by punching Margera when he stepped outside to smoke," Quinn alleged.
Further speaking on the situation, Margera declared: 'I'm not going to be threatened or attacked without defending myself and my friends or people trying to just walk by this idiot, I aimed only to neutralize the threat and ensure the safety of my crew."
According to the outlet, the fight ended shortly after the brawl began, with the perpetrator fleeing the scene and thankfully not returning.
While the MTV alum tried defending his actions via social media, internet users weren't all too accepting of his actions, as many flooded the comments section of his post to ridicule his behavior.
"You're way too old to be acting this way. Unreal how spoiled and out of touch you are with reality," one hater scolded, as another critic complained: "You know that person isn’t a cop, but just a dispatcher trying to get info and do her job? Did you talk to the other 8 dispatchers the way you talked to this poor woman? Because you don’t get help from people you treat like dog s---. This is embarrassing, dude 🤦♀️."
A third user added: "God. No one deserves to be treated the way you're treating this woman. She's just working a job. It's not her fault cops aren't running to save your sleep. It's L.A., there's probably a lot more crazy s--- going on in that city than making sure you can sleep."
TMZ spoke to Margera's manager after the fight.