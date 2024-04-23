Bam Margera Blames His Involvement in Street Fight on Police After Man 'Threatened to Kill' Troubled Star and 'No Cops Ever Showed' Up

Bam Margera is defending his decision of resorting to violence after a man was allegedly "causing disturbances" outside of where the troubled star was staying in Los Angeles.

"In regards to the bum fight, I called 911 8x times and waited nearly 3 hours and no cops ever showed the f--- up!" Margera expressed in the caption of a recent Instagram post, appearing angry with officers after he felt they failed him. "The whole neighborhood told me to go handle it … and then they clapped when I was done because he finally shut the f--- up."