Barack Obama's Youthful Appearance Stuns Fans in New Birthday Photo

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Former First Lady Michelle Obama sparked widespread admiration online after sharing a romantic, youthful photograph of her husband, former President Barack Obama, to celebrate his 65th birthday on Tuesday, August 4. The social media post quickly drew raves from fans amazed by his seemingly ageless appearance. The intimate behind-the-scenes photograph was captured earlier in the summer during a photoshoot for People Magazine's cover story. In the image, the couple is seen holding hands and laughing.

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'65 Never Looked Better'

Source: MEGA Barack Obama's wife shared a photo of the two in honor of his 65th birthday.

Barack looked dapper in a sharp navy suit and an open-collar white button-up shirt, while the former FLOTUS was sleek and chic in a dazzling white dress with a sweetheart neckline, resting her head lovingly on his shoulder. Accompanying the picture, Michelle, 62, wrote the message: "Happy birthday, @BarackObama! 65 never looked better. Every day, you make me a better person, and I'm thankful for all the ways you show up for our family and our country. Love you." The Instagram tribute quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and a flood of comments centered around the former president's appearance and the couple's enduring chemistry.

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'Barack Is Fine!'

Source: MEGA Fans gushed over Barack Obama's looks.

"You are one cool cat!" gushed one fan, while another added, "Respectfully of course…Barack is fine!" Others kvelled over the couple’s connection, with one writing, "Wowwww! Best presidential couple," while another noted of their 34-year-relationship, "You can tell they really like each other." Followers flooded the comment section to remark that he "does not age" and looks incredibly vibrant for his mid-60s.

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Barack Obama Said He Doesn't 'Look as Good' as Wife Michelle

Source: MEGA Barack Obama joked during a recent interview that he doesn't 'look as good' as his wife, Michelle.

High-profile figures and friends joined the celebration, with Tina Knowles calling him "our forever President" and Earth, Wind & Fire wishing him a "Happy Solar Return.” Interestingly, Barack recently opened up about aging in his 60s during his People interview, humbly joking about trying to keep pace with his wife: "I feel good, I mean look… I don't look as good as her."

Source: MEGA Barack Obama gushed over his wife, Michelle, during a recent interview.