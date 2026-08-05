Barack Obama's Youthful Appearance Stuns Fans in New Birthday Photo
Aug. 5 2026, Updated 5:49 p.m. ET
Former First Lady Michelle Obama sparked widespread admiration online after sharing a romantic, youthful photograph of her husband, former President Barack Obama, to celebrate his 65th birthday on Tuesday, August 4. The social media post quickly drew raves from fans amazed by his seemingly ageless appearance.
The intimate behind-the-scenes photograph was captured earlier in the summer during a photoshoot for People Magazine's cover story.
In the image, the couple is seen holding hands and laughing.
'65 Never Looked Better'
Barack looked dapper in a sharp navy suit and an open-collar white button-up shirt, while the former FLOTUS was sleek and chic in a dazzling white dress with a sweetheart neckline, resting her head lovingly on his shoulder.
Accompanying the picture, Michelle, 62, wrote the message: "Happy birthday, @BarackObama! 65 never looked better. Every day, you make me a better person, and I'm thankful for all the ways you show up for our family and our country. Love you."
The Instagram tribute quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and a flood of comments centered around the former president's appearance and the couple's enduring chemistry.
'Barack Is Fine!'
"You are one cool cat!" gushed one fan, while another added, "Respectfully of course…Barack is fine!"
Others kvelled over the couple’s connection, with one writing, "Wowwww! Best presidential couple," while another noted of their 34-year-relationship, "You can tell they really like each other."
Followers flooded the comment section to remark that he "does not age" and looks incredibly vibrant for his mid-60s.
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Barack Obama Said He Doesn't 'Look as Good' as Wife Michelle
High-profile figures and friends joined the celebration, with Tina Knowles calling him "our forever President" and Earth, Wind & Fire wishing him a "Happy Solar Return.”
Interestingly, Barack recently opened up about aging in his 60s during his People interview, humbly joking about trying to keep pace with his wife: "I feel good, I mean look… I don't look as good as her."
"Of course you do," Michelle replied. "It's because you don't dye your hair. You could have made the choice."
"Yeah, it's too much trouble, but I feel great," Barack said. "Now I will take folks on for a game of Horse (a basketball shooting game). We can have some shooting contests. I am not running up and down that court because I want to protect my knees and my Achilles. I don't want to be in a boot."
“Michelle, obviously she looks spectacular, but she is way ahead of me on the whole stretching and flexibility tip. And that is my next stage," he added.