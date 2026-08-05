or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > barack obama
OK LogoPolitics

Barack Obama's Youthful Appearance Stuns Fans in New Birthday Photo

Barack Obama'
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama impressed fans with his youthful appearance while celebrating his 65th birthday.

Aug. 5 2026, Updated 5:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Former First Lady Michelle Obama sparked widespread admiration online after sharing a romantic, youthful photograph of her husband, former President Barack Obama, to celebrate his 65th birthday on Tuesday, August 4. The social media post quickly drew raves from fans amazed by his seemingly ageless appearance.

The intimate behind-the-scenes photograph was captured earlier in the summer during a photoshoot for People Magazine's cover story.

In the image, the couple is seen holding hands and laughing.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @michelleobama/instagram
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'65 Never Looked Better'

Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama's wife shared a photo of the two in honor of his 65th birthday.

Barack looked dapper in a sharp navy suit and an open-collar white button-up shirt, while the former FLOTUS was sleek and chic in a dazzling white dress with a sweetheart neckline, resting her head lovingly on his shoulder.

Accompanying the picture, Michelle, 62, wrote the message: "Happy birthday, @BarackObama! 65 never looked better. Every day, you make me a better person, and I'm thankful for all the ways you show up for our family and our country. Love you."

The Instagram tribute quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and a flood of comments centered around the former president's appearance and the couple's enduring chemistry.

Article continues below advertisement

'Barack Is Fine!'

Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Fans gushed over Barack Obama's looks.

"You are one cool cat!" gushed one fan, while another added, "Respectfully of course…Barack is fine!"

Others kvelled over the couple’s connection, with one writing, "Wowwww! Best presidential couple," while another noted of their 34-year-relationship, "You can tell they really like each other."

Followers flooded the comment section to remark that he "does not age" and looks incredibly vibrant for his mid-60s.

MORE ON:
barack obama

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Barack Obama Said He Doesn't 'Look as Good' as Wife Michelle

Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama joked during a recent interview that he doesn't 'look as good' as his wife, Michelle.

High-profile figures and friends joined the celebration, with Tina Knowles calling him "our forever President" and Earth, Wind & Fire wishing him a "Happy Solar Return.”

Interestingly, Barack recently opened up about aging in his 60s during his People interview, humbly joking about trying to keep pace with his wife: "I feel good, I mean look… I don't look as good as her."

Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama gushed over his wife, Michelle, during a recent interview.

"Of course you do," Michelle replied. "It's because you don't dye your hair. You could have made the choice."

"Yeah, it's too much trouble, but I feel great," Barack said. "Now I will take folks on for a game of Horse (a basketball shooting game). We can have some shooting contests. I am not running up and down that court because I want to protect my knees and my Achilles. I don't want to be in a boot."

“Michelle, obviously she looks spectacular, but she is way ahead of me on the whole stretching and flexibility tip. And that is my next stage," he added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.