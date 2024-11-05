or
Barbara Kavovit Reveals How Her Time on 'RHONY' Inspired Her Thrilling New Book 'Murder in Modica'

Photo of Barbara Kavovit.
Source: Camila Amaral

Barbara Kavovit dishes on how her experiences on reality television inspired her to write her new book.

By:

Nov. 5 2024, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

Barbara Kavovit's life is being reflected in her art.

After making a splash as a "friend of" on Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New York City, the multi-hyphenate has now become a familiar face on reality TV, which inspired her new fiction-based novel, Murder in Modica.

barbra kavoit rhony author new book
Source: @msbarbarak/INSTAGRAM

Barbara Kavovit said her experience on 'RHONY' was inspiration for her new book, 'Murder in Modica.'

Kavovit speaks exclusively with OK! about the tension and fear she channeled from being on the series into the juicy read, why writing has been such an essential outlet for her and what she wants to tackle next.

"I kept saying during Housewives that I hope I make it out alive," the businesswoman half-jokingly says about her time on Bravo. "Every time we would go on a cast trip or do something, I would feel like somebody was going to stab me in my sleep. I wanted to do a murder mystery for a really long time. And I said, 'You know what? There's something there with Housewives and the feeling that I was not going to get out of alive.'"

barbra kavoit rhony author new book
Source: @msbarbarak/INSTAGRAM

Barbara Kavovit thought she was not going to make it out of 'RHONY' alive.

Although filming was dramatic, Kavovit doesn't regret going on the show. "Even though some of the things that happened weren't positive, there's always something that you take out of that you can learn from," she adds. "Because I am a very positive person. I tried to spin it like, 'Okay, I learned something. I'm a better person. I grew from it.'"

Kavovit, who is the founder and CEO of Evergreen Construction and famously ran to be the mayor of New York City in 2021, knew the challenge of writing another book was something she was more than ready for. "When you have an active brain like I do, it's always percolating," the entrepreneur explains.

"For me, writing is a way to get out all the words and the movies that are constantly playing in my head," she continues. "I think writing gives me that outlet, so I love to sit down and do a dump from my head all the time. This is what comes out, all these crazy thoughts of things that I've done in my life."

barbra kavoit rhony author new book
Source: @msbarbarak/INSTAGRAM

Barbara Kavovit ran for mayor of New York City in 2021.

"From my last book, Heels of Steel, I dabbled with different ideas," Kavovit noted of the tome, which is about being a female in the construction business. "But so much of what I do is communication. I was able to take that time away from actually thinking about writing another book and simply focused on writing a lot in my everyday life."

As for what the television star wants to tackle next? Continuing to grow the Manhattan skyline is at the top of her list. "I want to build something in the city that will stand the test of time and last," Kavovit, whose company recently completed the new Delta Airlines offices, dishes.

barbra kavoit rhony author new book
Source: @msbarbarak/INSTAGRAM

Barbara Kavovit wants to continue to build the Manhattan skyline.

"Maybe even run for mayor again one day," she teases with a laugh. "I think we're a city in need of a new mayor."

