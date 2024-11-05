Barbara Kavovit Reveals How Her Time on 'RHONY' Inspired Her Thrilling New Book 'Murder in Modica'

Kavovit speaks exclusively with OK! about the tension and fear she channeled from being on the series into the juicy read, why writing has been such an essential outlet for her and what she wants to tackle next.

"I kept saying during Housewives that I hope I make it out alive," the businesswoman half-jokingly says about her time on Bravo. "Every time we would go on a cast trip or do something, I would feel like somebody was going to stab me in my sleep. I wanted to do a murder mystery for a really long time. And I said, 'You know what? There's something there with Housewives and the feeling that I was not going to get out of alive.'"