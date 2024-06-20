Did Barron Trump Just Amass a $200 Million Fortune — All on His Own?

"I have over 1000 pieces of evidence I created it with Barron," Martin, who was released from prison in May 2022, said after blockchain company Arkham Intelligence offered $150,000 to anyone who could prove who created the DJT token.

The "Pharma Bro" made these claims during a communication with online crypto investigator ZachXBT and later reiterated them in a live event.

He disclosed that he collaborated with a team of 40 to 50 individuals, including the former president's 18-year-old son, to bring the CDJT token to market.

Despite attempts to obtain comments from the former president's office and Martin himself, no official statements have been released.

