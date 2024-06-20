Did Barron Trump Just Amass a $200 Million Fortune — All on His Own?
Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, is rumored to be behind a booming meme crypto coin that amassed hundreds of millions of dollars.
Martin Shkreli, the notorious "Pharma Bro" investor and convicted securities fraudster, has come forward claiming he was involved in the launch of the mysterious Trump Coin (DJT) crypto token alongside Barron.
This revelation comes amidst a surge in the price of the meme coin, fueled by speculation about its alleged connection to the elder Trump's potential presidential candidacy.
DJT, launched in March on the so-called "meme coin casino blockchain" Solana, flew under the radar until recently. On June 17, 2024, DJT's hourly trading volume went from under $400 to nearly $3 million.
In just one day, its price increased by nearly 9,000 percent ($0.000058 to $0.00512). This spike was followed by a sharp sell-off, and the coin currently sits around a $200 million market cap, priced at $0.019.
- Melania Trump Wears 4-Figure Jumpsuit in First Sighting With Son Barron Since Donald's Criminal Conviction
- Melania Trump and Son Barron Kept a Low Profile at Trump Tower in the Wake of Donald's Guilty Verdict: Was 'Like a Funeral'
- Donald Trump 'Barely Made It' to Son Barron's High School Graduation on Time
"I have over 1000 pieces of evidence I created it with Barron," Martin, who was released from prison in May 2022, said after blockchain company Arkham Intelligence offered $150,000 to anyone who could prove who created the DJT token.
The "Pharma Bro" made these claims during a communication with online crypto investigator ZachXBT and later reiterated them in a live event.
He disclosed that he collaborated with a team of 40 to 50 individuals, including the former president's 18-year-old son, to bring the CDJT token to market.
Despite attempts to obtain comments from the former president's office and Martin himself, no official statements have been released.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Following a report by Pirate Wires suggesting that Barron played a pivotal role in the creation of the DJT crypto token, which had previously received little attention since its launch in April, the Solana-based token witnessed a rapid surge of up to 180 percent in value on Monday, June 17.
Crypto investor Alex Wice and another trader engaged in a public wager, questioning the authenticity of the token's ties to the young teenager.
Alex tweeted that he would be willing to bet Martin $1 million that "DJT is fake" before fellow crypto trader "Gigantic Rebirth" upped the stakes in wagering $100 million that the Trump heir was not linked to the token.
"I'm well aware there is a cabal strategy to bribe people in the Trump orbit to pretend they had something to do with this, when in reality a cabal of crypto whales did a presale and allocation to KOLs [key opinion leaders]," Gigantic Rebirth said in a post on X.